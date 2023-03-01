The contract size of copied trade operation may not coincide
This is only a warning, you can go through with your subscription, but what the message says is a fact.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys,
Can I ignore the second warning? what does mean? as per my knowledge that MQL5 is prevent copying from the cent accounts
Thanks