Temporarily banned for sending messages
Does the warning message not state the amount time?
Usually it displays both the reason and and date or time of when the ban will be lifted.
It is probably a 24 hour ban, but I am sure a moderator will soon respond to this thread and give a proper answer.
Thanks.
It's pretty difficult to communicate properly with subscribers here, there no "Send to all subscribers" button, I've been thinking of setting up a Discord server instead.
Thanks for your feedback so far
Yes, there is! Create a private or public group or a channel for your subscribers — Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - MetaTrader updates MQ5.COM Chat to enhance user conversation experience
- 2022.02.11
- www.mql5.com
This is what I see
And I have no idea about it ... because I had autoban in past but I could write PM (private messages) ...
You can try to write PM to someone (in slow way), if it is impossible for you so wait for 24 hours, and if it is more than 24 hours -
write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Seems, it is autoban (by robot).
And I have no idea about it ... because I had autoban in past but I could write PM (private messages) ...
You can try to write PM to someone (in slow way), if it is impossible for you so wait for 24 hours, and if it is more than 24 hours -
write to the service desk asking them for advice.
I can't message anyone, but thanks for the feedback, I'll wait and see what happens.
One of your followers messaged me about your signal too.
If you initiated this tell them to stop .
I don't mind , i gave a generic response out of politeness , but someone else might report it and get you and them in trouble .
Do the other people see, that I can't respond right now? 🤔
Same here. Got banned because I have written to many "thank you" messages to my clients. 😥
Do the other people see, that I can't respond right now? 🤔
There is no visible indication of any ban .Be careful as this system is active in profiles , reviews and comments of your products as well.
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Hi Guys.
I have a lot of followers and I tried to update all of them but had to text one at a time to be sure they note about my news. How long does the temporary ban last as I've messaged too many people in too short time.
Thanks a lot