Banned temporary for too many messages ?
- If you could remove it, it would be useless.
- Wait, refresh the page, repeat until it lifts.
- If you could remove it, it would be useless.
- Wait, refresh the page, repeat until it lifts.
It's working now.
Thank you for the Advice.
Don't assign users to your channel that never requested to be on it. In my book that is unsolicited SPAM.
How can I withdraw metatrade 5 aop
Contact your broker.
Don't assign users to your channel that never requested to be on it. In my book that is unsolicited SPAM.
Thank you for the information Mr. Fernando.
There is no way you wrote that code!
Those were originally in MQL4 code and then converted with some obscure automated conversion program called BRiCK. However, it did an absolutely horrendous job at the conversion and the resulting code still has MQL4 code in it that will never work in MQL5.
Hire someone in the Freelance section to code them properly for you, or contact the original authors of the MQL4 code.
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Hi MQL5 Members,
I have a small issue and hope that someone can help me to solve it.
I was creating today a channel on the MQL5 website, during adding members to the channel, I got this message.
I think that the reason that I have added many members to the channel in a short period of time. Does anyone know how can I remove this ban, please? I can't reply to any messages that I'm getting from customers.
Thank you again for this great forum and all the best for MQL5 users
Best regards.
SAYADI Ashref.