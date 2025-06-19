MetaQuotes has released a messaging app with financial news and analytical tips for traders - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Downloaded the new update for android , the search for groups still returns only from the "bucket" of groups i'm joined in and does not allow discovery like the channels search.
I'm running android version 9 maybe that is the issue .
Thanks .
Also , i was sent a photo in one of the chats . I tapped on it and it asked which app do i want to open it with , Google photos or another photo processing app i've got .
Native open and zoom + pan would be useful
When i choose "reply" and the message is long , (my reply) , then i click the little circle to send it , a process occurs (i bet its sending the message then loading the messages again).
If that lags (i detect it because it does not scroll me down to the new messages) and i then close the app the keyboard stays on , on its own .
How to access Channels content on PC? I don't use trashy mobile apps.
Go to your profile - Messages (and check on the right side for more).
Or check it in Metatrader (on the top right corner).