Is there a way to program/Specify when signals can start on my subscribers charts??
I do not think it is possible.
But if the subscribers will not copy stop loss and take profit levels (it is in the subscription settings) - means - if the subscribers will not use this settings so their copy trades will close together with your trades.
Besides, there is one suggestion for subscribers:
It is not advisable to begin copying a signal with open positions - wait for the signal to close all positions and then synchronize with it.
read post #5 for details.
To specify to subscribers (to let them know)?
I do not think it is possible.
But if the subscribers will not copy stop loss and take profit levels (it is in the subscription settings) - means - if the subscribers will not use this settings so their copy trades will close together with your trades.
Besides, there is one suggestion for subscribers:
It is not advisable to begin copying a signal with open positions - wait for the signal to close all positions and then synchronize with it.
read post #5 for details.
Sergey thanks for the info as you can see below I took a snapshots from the post you recommended
So to clarify
if i was subscribing to my signals and when I joined it had 6 opens positions with a negative balance of -188 Euro in the account what would I select below to WAIT till it closes all positions with a profit and start again?
Angelo Duca #:
Sergey thanks for the info as you can see below I took a snapshots from the post you recommended
So to clarify
if i was subscribing to my signals and when I joined it had 6 opens positions with a negative balance of -188 Euro in the account what would I select below to WAIT till it closes all positions with a profit and start again?
If the subscribers choose to subscribe when there are no open positions at the signal's side, they would join from the point you are describing.
If the subscribers choose to subscribe when there are no open positions at the signal's side, they would join from the point you are describing.
If this is the case my subscribers will never have the opportunity to join since once the EA is in positive balance it closes all position and starts over this happen within under 1 second.
My EA constantly shows a negative balance.
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Im thinking of starting my profitable private Hedge EA as a Signals provider but I need to make sure that it will work for everyone as its programmed to work.
I don't anyone to lose money.
QUESTION:
Day 1 - I start me EA and it starts entering buys and sells on a specified currency
Day 7 - 3 new Subscribers pay for my signals.
The next buy or sell my EA does Im assuming my 3 new Subscribers will copy that trade
BUT my EA already has 6 open trades from 6 days ago and if new trades are placed on my subscribers charts it will NOT reflect that correct amount THUS it wont close all positions correctly form them when profit is reached.
Is there a way to program/Specify when signals can start on my subscribers charts, this need to happen when my HEDGE position fully closes and STARTS FRESH again.
Usually my hedging positions open and close within 1 -2 days sometimes 5-8 days and once every 2 months can take 2-3 weeks to close ( always make money in any direction )
Hopefully someone can help me with this before I launch my signals ( as I don't want anyone losing money )
thank you
Angelo
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