MT4 or MT5 terminal for ARM Ubuntu
You can use Wine to run on Linux. However, I had a bunch of issues with saving data. For some reason the metatrader5 platform crashes and eventually does not recover. You need to save to a separate drive (using metaeditor). But this will only work for a while until it becomes unrecoverable.
I was developing on Ubuntu and POP OS for 6 months or so then the metatrader platform did not want to be recovered. Make regular images of your operating system and also save a daily copy on a different drive ( USB drive will work)
1. install wine.
2. install metatrader 5
3. regularly save the daily copy to a different drive.
4. regularly save an image of your os with metatrader 5 installed.
Here is a link to how to install on linux.
Installation on Linux - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Hope this helps.
Chris
- www.metatrader5.com
I use MT5 and MT4 inside docker. Files, which are important are also inside git and mounted to the wine drive. This way it is double secured. and you can run multiple terminals without hussle on the same server trading different accounts and EAs.#
This is an example from the documentation of my docker-MT System.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions (In case I miss messages in the forum for some time).
Update: I have my doubts, that MT5 will run on an ARM machine. You might want to by a cheap intel-architecture machine and install Linux with Docker there.
I use MT5 and MT4 inside docker. Files, which are important are also inside git and mounted to the wine drive. This way it is double secured. and you can run multiple terminals without hussle on the same server trading different accounts and EAs.#
This is an example from the documentation of my docker-MT System.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions (In case I miss messages in the forum for some time).
Update: I have my doubts, that MT5 will run on an ARM machine. You might want to by a cheap intel-architecture machine and install Linux with Docker there.
You have successful implemented via docker of MT4 on ARM Linux?
I use MT5 and MT4 inside docker. Files, which are important are also inside git and mounted to the wine drive. This way it is double secured. and you can run multiple terminals without hussle on the same server trading different accounts and EAs.#
This is an example from the documentation of my docker-MT System.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions (In case I miss messages in the forum for some time).
Update: I have my doubts, that MT5 will run on an ARM machine. You might want to by a cheap intel-architecture machine and install Linux with Docker there.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use