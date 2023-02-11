-nan export - page 3
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I suppose there is no way to "catch" the negative nan or nan without converting to string
Why do you need that ?
It's your calculations, isn't better to check for valid conditions beforehand ?
Seems to me checking the result is only needed when you have to deal with "foreign" values.
You can also use a union between a double and a long and compare the long value of a nan, -nan, inf and -inf for testing equality.
i forgot -inf ... thanks . is that possible ? i were dividing by the mathAbs and checking for the sign but it always were false
Why do you need that ?
It's your calculations, isn't better to check for valid conditions beforehand ?
Seems to me checking the result is only needed when you have to deal with "foreign" values.
If i establish the limits (the "logical" ones) of each measurement then i can decide if its a small positive , small negative , big positive , big negative to carry the calculation forward
Although the issue is coming from multiplying very tiny numbers i suspect
To explain it a bit further , let's say i have identified 2 properties and i want to see how the price reacts per property a per property b . That is 2 divisions.
Then to create a "forecast" i multiply current property a with current property b by the number above .
Although the issue is coming from multiplying very tiny numbers i suspect
I agree with Alain. You should be finding and fixing the "cause" and not trying to resolve the "result".
Even if the product of multiple tiny numbers results in a zero, you can still test that condition before using it in a division.
However, a "-nan" is not caused by division, so you should be searching for a negative number in a square root or log operation.
If i establish the limits (the "logical" ones) of each measurement then i can decide if its a small positive , small negative , big positive , big negative to carry the calculation forward
Although the issue is coming from multiplying very tiny numbers i suspect
No it's not ! At least it should not according to the standard (you should read the link I provided ;-) ).
No it's not ! At least it should not according to the standard (you should read the link I provided ;-) ).
That would narrow it down to the standard deviations and correlation . I'll check again .
I agree with Alain. You should be finding and fixing the "cause" and not trying to resolve the "result".
Even if the product of multiple tiny numbers results in a zero, you can still test that condition before using it in a division.
However, a "-nan" is not caused by division, so you should be searching for a negative number in a square root or log operation.
Yeah
I agree with Alain. You should be finding and fixing the "cause" and not trying to resolve the "result".
Even if the product of multiple tiny numbers results in a zero, you can still test that condition before using it in a division.
However, a "-nan" is not caused by division, so you should be searching for a negative number in a square root or log operation.
Actually I am thinking, maybe, for performance reason, there could be cases where it's better to check the result. But it depends of the specific logic.
As a general rule though I would check for the "cause".
You can also use a union between a double and a long and compare the long value of a nan, -nan, inf and -inf for testing equality.
This catches them , faster than strings i assume . thanks the replacement #'s were for show
Actually I am thinking, maybe, for performance reason, there could be cases where it's better to check the result. But it depends of the specific logic.
As a general rule though I would check for the "cause".
yeah , the question then is do i trust the forecast if i have been containing the valuesThere is also the choice of "Irregular Forecast" and passing that to the user