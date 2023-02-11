-nan export - page 2
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Yeah i'm using a regression which if it does not have the exact amount of samples will not calculate and i was not checking it . ThanksEPSILON is a tiny value ?
Theres also this : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/math/mathisvalidnumber
Handy 😇
May be handy, but you are may be applying it incorrectly. "inf" should be replaced by DBL_MAX, not DBL_EPSILON.
There is also no replacement for "nan" without taking into consideration its context.
May be handy, but you are may be applying it incorrectly. "inf" should be replaced by DBL_MAX, not DBL_EPSILON.
There is also no replacement for "nan" without taking into consideration its context.
Yeah ... you mean what is possible in the domain ? as context . For instance if it were a lot and it returned -0.00045 lots
...
Thanks , where have you been ? I still haven't passed your rating dam it. 😂
Why do you care about the rating, it's meaningless.
Also i guess MathMin can be used to "filter" these out
Why do you care about the rating, it's meaningless.I don't get it, how do you run this code to provide this log output, it gives runtime error zero divide ?
MT5 is not stopping execution on zero division or infinite loops anymore
MT5 is not stopping execution on zero division or infinite loops anymore
Right, forgot about that, I was running it in debug mode which still give the runtime error. Thanks.
Ow i did not know the debug mode stopped . Thanks
I suppose there is no way to "catch" the negative nan or nan without converting to string
You can also use a union between a double and a long and compare the long value of a nan, -nan, inf and -inf for testing equality.