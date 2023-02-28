Why my paid signal was changed to free - page 2
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Eleni has on various occasions stated that both demo and real accounts can follow (subscribe to) a paid signal, but only real accounts can offer paid signals. Just look up her previous posts.
Sure. I personally don't care. I just thought it could mislead people reading this topic, if I have misunderstood, some others can certainly too.
Thanks for clarifying it.
Sorry , i owe you a very expensive pizza
No worries, I will get a refund of course. I was just doing some tests about these recurring issues reported on the forum about missing symbols.
Why'd you click the subscribe button though ? 😊
Why'd you click the subscribe button though ? 😊
Because it's the only way to know for sure what will happen.
And it didn't happen what was supposed to happen, reported to MQ, they will investigate
Because it's the only way to know for sure what will happen.
And it didn't happen what was supposed to happen, reported to MQ, they will investigate
You might wanna start watching a netflix series , or two , until they respond 😄 jkNow on todays issues about the sihnals service ,i wonder how fxBlue myFxbook and zulutrade handle these
You might wanna start watching a netflix series , or two , until they respond 😄 jk
With a positive mind, being nice and providing complete and useful information I always get fast answers.
With a positive mind, being nice and providing complete and useful information I always get fast answers.
Excellent . Are these answers texts or solutions ? 😄
Ask them to add expand/collapse in the editor if you can .