Why my paid signal was changed to free - page 2

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Alain Verleyen #: Oh I see, you are probably right but it's misleading because her answer comes after Lorentzos post. Thank you.
Eleni has on various occasions stated that both demo and real accounts can follow (subscribe to) a paid signal, but only real accounts can offer paid signals. Just look up her previous posts.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Eleni has on various occasions stated that both demo and real accounts can follow (subscribe to) a paid signal, but only real accounts can offer paid signals. Just look up her previous posts.

Sure. I personally don't care. I just thought it could mislead people reading this topic, if I have misunderstood, some others can certainly too.

Thanks for clarifying it.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Sorry , i owe you a very expensive pizza

No worries, I will get a refund of course. I was just doing some tests about these recurring issues reported on the forum about missing symbols.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
No worries, I will get a refund of course. I was just doing some tests about these recurring issues reported on the forum about missing symbols.

Why'd you click the subscribe button though ?  😊


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Why'd you click the subscribe button though ?  😊


Because it's the only way to know for sure what will happen.

And it didn't happen what was supposed to happen, reported to MQ, they will investigate

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Because it's the only way to know for sure what will happen.

And it didn't happen what was supposed to happen, reported to MQ, they will investigate

You might wanna start watching a netflix series , or two , until they respond  😄 jk

Now on todays issues about the sihnals service ,i wonder how fxBlue myFxbook and zulutrade handle these  
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

You might wanna start watching a netflix series , or two , until they respond  😄 jk

With a positive mind, being nice and providing complete and useful information I always get fast answers.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

With a positive mind, being nice and providing complete and useful information I always get fast answers.

Excellent . Are these answers texts or solutions ?  😄

Ask them to add expand/collapse in the editor if you can . 

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