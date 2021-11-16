Unexpected token error
you just forgot ";" in line 29 after "m_LMAPer"...
code9527:I think I should get glasses...hehe, thanks man! :D
class CTradeo { public: MqlTradeRequest request; bool ModifyPosition(string pSymbol,double pStop,double pProfit=0); MqlTradeResult result; }; bool CTradeo::ModifyPosition(string pSymbol,double pStop,double pProfit=0.000000){ request.action=TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; request.symbol=pSymbol; request.sl=pStop; request.tp=pProfit; //orderloop int retrycount=0; int checkCode=0; do{ OrderSend(request,result); checkCode=CheckReturnCode(result.retcode); if(checkCode==CHECK_RETCODE_OK)break; else if(checkCode==CHECK_RETCODE_ERROR){ string errDesc=TradeServerReturnCodeDescription(result.retcode); Alert("Modify position:Error",result.retcode," _ ",errDesc); break; } else{ Print("Server error detected, retrying..."); Sleep(RETRY_DELAY); retrycount++; }; }while(retrycount<MAX_RETRIES); if(retrycount<MAX_RETRIES){ string errDesc=TradeServerReturnCodeDescription(result.retcode); Alert ("Max retries eceeded:Error "," _ ",errDesc); } string errDesc=TradeServerReturnCodeDescription(result.retcode); Print("Modify position: ",result.retcode," _ ",errDesc,", SL: ",request.sl,",TP:",request.tp,",Bid:",SymbolInfoDouble(pSymbol,SYMBOL_BID),",Ask:",SymbolInfoDouble(pSymbol,SYMBOL_ASK),",stop Level:",SymbolInfoInteger(pSymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)); if(checkCode==CHECK_RETCODE_OK){ Comment("position modified on",pSymbol,", SL: ",request.sl,",TP: ",request.tp); return(true); } else return(false); }
Why does it make this mistake? ')' - unexpected token and ';' - unexpected token on
Sleep(RETRY_DELAY);
retrycount++;
and
while(retrycount<MAX_RETRIES);
Alexandre Borela #:
Format your code properly and you'll understand the errors
Alexandre Borela #:
Format your code properly and you'll understand the errors easily.
I did this, but I made this mistake again ')' - unexpected token and ';' - unexpected token
Please look at this photo file and you will understand
MANIGHORBANPOUR #:
format your code so that it can be read properly, then you will be able to see where your brackets are not correctly paired...
post code with the </> button - don't use pictures for code noone is going to read it like that
Hi guys,
I tried to do a simple 2 MA crossover by editing the code from here:https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/148
but I keep getting this error:
appreciate if you could explain the problem, tried googling but couldn't find the solution...thanks in advance! :D