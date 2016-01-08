Need help with unexpected token error!

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Hi all,

I'm new to coding and MQL5 and this is my first ea.

The problem I have is "unexpected token" for my buy conditions. 

I did a google search and was not able to find any answer, so I was hoping you guys can help me with the issue. 

 

 Please let me know if I need to send more information. 

 
The problem is before the code you show. Post the code not a picture.
  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                           7&.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"


//--- input parameters
input char     lot=1;                  //Order Size
input int      takeprofit=30;          //Take Profit
input int      stoploss=10;            //Stop Loss
input char     dev=10;                  //Deviation
//input cahr     f=10;

input char     ma_period=9;
input char     rsi_period=7;           //RSI Period
input char     upperrsi=70;            //Upper RSI
input char     lowwerrsi=30;           //Lower RSI

input int     EA_magic=5913;         //EA Magic Number


//--- Other Parameters
int mahandle;         //handle for Moving Average
int rsihandle;        //handle for RSI

double maval[];       //dynamic array to hold moving average values for each bar
double rsival[];      //dynamic array to hold RSI values for each bar

double p_close;         //variable to store close price of the bar

int stp;
int tkp;
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---Get Handle for RSI
rsihandle=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,rsi_period,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---Get Handle for Moving Average of RSI
mahandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,ma_period,0,MODE_EMA,rsihandle);
//---Return Error for wrong Handle
if(rsihandle<0 || mahandle<0)
   {
   Alert("Error Creating Handle for Indicators - error: ",GetLastError()," !!");
   }


stp=stoploss;

tkp=takeprofit;
if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
   {
   stp = stp*10;
   tkp = tkp*10;
   }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---Release our indicator handles
   IndicatorRelease(rsihandle);
   IndicatorRelease(mahandle);
  }
 
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
  
//---Define some MQL5 structures we will use for our trade
MqlTick latest_price;       //to be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
MqlTradeRequest mrequest;   //to be used for sending our trade request;
MqlTradeResult mresult;     //to be used to get our trade result
MqlRates mrate[];           //to be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
ZeroMemory(mrequest);       //initiliazation of mrequest structure


// the rates arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
// the Moving Average values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(maval,true);
// the RSI values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsival,true);
   
//Do we have enough bars to work with
   if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60);
      {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      }


   static datetime old_time;
   datetime new_time[1];
   bool isnewbar=false;

   int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,new_time);
   if(copied>0) //ok data has been copied successfully
      {
      if(old_time!=new_time[0])
         {
         isnewbar=true;  //if it is not a first call, the new bar has appeard
         if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print ("We have new bar here ",new_time[0]," old time was ", old_time);
         old_time=new_time[0];
         }
      }
   else
      {
      Alert("error in copying historical times data, error = ", GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
      }
//--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
   if(isnewbar==false)
      {
      return;
      }
      
//do we have nough bars to work with
   int mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
   if(mybars<60)
      {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
      }

//----------------------------------------------------------
   

if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
   {
   Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
   return;
   }
   
//---Get the details of the latest 3 bars
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
   {
   Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
   return;
   }
   
 if (CopyBuffer(rsihandle,0,0,3,rsival)<0)
   {
   Alert("Error copying RSI indicator buffers - error: ",GetLastError());
   return;
   }
if (CopyBuffer(mahandle,0,0,3,maval)<0)
   {
   Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffers - error: ",GetLastError());
   return;
   }


bool buy_open=false;    //variable to hold the result of buy opened position
bool sell_open=false;  //variable to hold the result of sell opened position

   if (PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true)  //we have an opened position
   {
      if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
      { 
         buy_open=true; //it is a buy
      }
      else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
      {
         sell_open=true;  //it is a sell
      }
    }

p_close=mrate[1].close //bar 1 close price




bool buy_condition_1 = (maval[0]>maval[1]) && (maval[1]>maval[2]);
bool buy_condition_2 = (rsival[0]>rsival[1] && rsival[1]>rsival[2]);
bool buy_condition_3 = (rsival[0]>maval[0]);

if(buy_condition_1 && buy_condition_2 && buy_condition_3)
   {
   if (buy_open)
      {
         Alert("We alredy have a buy position!!!");
         return; //do not open a new buy position
      }
    ZeroMemory(mrequest);
    mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; //immidiate order execution
    mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); //latest ask price
    mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - stp*_Point,_Digits); //Stop Loss
    mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + tkp*_Point,_Digits); //take profit
    mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;             //symbol to trade
    mrequest.volume = lot;                 //lot size
    mrequest.magic = EA_magic;
    mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;   //BUY ORDER
    mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;          //ORDER EXECUTION TYPE   
    mrequest.deviation=dev;   //deviation from current price

    OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);

         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();           
            return;
            }
       }


bool sell_condition_1 = (maval[0]<maval[1] && maval[1]<maval[2]);
bool sell_condition_2 = (rsival[0]<rsival[1] && rsival[1]<rsival[2]);
bool sell_condition_3 = (rsival[0]<maval[0]);

if(sell_condition_1 && sell_condition_2 && sell_condition_3)
   {
   if (sell_open)
      {
         Alert("We alredy have a sell position!!!");
         return; //do not open a new sell position
      }
    ZeroMemory(mrequest);
    mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; //immidiate order execution
    mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); //latest ask price
    mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + stp*_Point,_Digits); //Stop Loss
    mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - tkp*_Point,_Digits); //take profit
    mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;             //symbol to trade
    mrequest.volume = lot;                 //lot size
    mrequest.magic = EA_magic;
    mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;   //BUY ORDER
    mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;          //ORDER EXECUTION TYPE   
    mrequest.deviation=dev;   //deviation from current price
//---send order
    OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
// get the result code
         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();           
            return;
            }
       }
    return;
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 


Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
  
//do we have nough bars to work with
   int mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
   if(mybars<60)
      {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
      }


p_close=mrate[1].close; //bar 1 close price
 
I didn't see that! Thanks a lot!
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