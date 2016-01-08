Need help with unexpected token error!
The problem is before the code you show. Post the code not a picture.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 7&.mq5 | //| Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input char lot=1; //Order Size input int takeprofit=30; //Take Profit input int stoploss=10; //Stop Loss input char dev=10; //Deviation //input cahr f=10; input char ma_period=9; input char rsi_period=7; //RSI Period input char upperrsi=70; //Upper RSI input char lowwerrsi=30; //Lower RSI input int EA_magic=5913; //EA Magic Number //--- Other Parameters int mahandle; //handle for Moving Average int rsihandle; //handle for RSI double maval[]; //dynamic array to hold moving average values for each bar double rsival[]; //dynamic array to hold RSI values for each bar double p_close; //variable to store close price of the bar int stp; int tkp; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //---Get Handle for RSI rsihandle=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,rsi_period,PRICE_CLOSE); //---Get Handle for Moving Average of RSI mahandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,ma_period,0,MODE_EMA,rsihandle); //---Return Error for wrong Handle if(rsihandle<0 || mahandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handle for Indicators - error: ",GetLastError()," !!"); } stp=stoploss; tkp=takeprofit; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { stp = stp*10; tkp = tkp*10; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---Release our indicator handles IndicatorRelease(rsihandle); IndicatorRelease(mahandle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //---Define some MQL5 structures we will use for our trade MqlTick latest_price; //to be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; //to be used for sending our trade request; MqlTradeResult mresult; //to be used to get our trade result MqlRates mrate[]; //to be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); //initiliazation of mrequest structure // the rates arrays ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); // the Moving Average values array ArraySetAsSeries(maval,true); // the RSI values array ArraySetAsSeries(rsival,true); //Do we have enough bars to work with if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60); { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); } static datetime old_time; datetime new_time[1]; bool isnewbar=false; int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,new_time); if(copied>0) //ok data has been copied successfully { if(old_time!=new_time[0]) { isnewbar=true; //if it is not a first call, the new bar has appeard if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print ("We have new bar here ",new_time[0]," old time was ", old_time); old_time=new_time[0]; } } else { Alert("error in copying historical times data, error = ", GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar if(isnewbar==false) { return; } //do we have nough bars to work with int mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(mybars<60) { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } //---------------------------------------------------------- if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //---Get the details of the latest 3 bars if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } if (CopyBuffer(rsihandle,0,0,3,rsival)<0) { Alert("Error copying RSI indicator buffers - error: ",GetLastError()); return; } if (CopyBuffer(mahandle,0,0,3,maval)<0) { Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffers - error: ",GetLastError()); return; } bool buy_open=false; //variable to hold the result of buy opened position bool sell_open=false; //variable to hold the result of sell opened position if (PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) //we have an opened position { if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { buy_open=true; //it is a buy } else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { sell_open=true; //it is a sell } } p_close=mrate[1].close //bar 1 close price bool buy_condition_1 = (maval[0]>maval[1]) && (maval[1]>maval[2]); bool buy_condition_2 = (rsival[0]>rsival[1] && rsival[1]>rsival[2]); bool buy_condition_3 = (rsival[0]>maval[0]); if(buy_condition_1 && buy_condition_2 && buy_condition_3) { if (buy_open) { Alert("We alredy have a buy position!!!"); return; //do not open a new buy position } ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; //immidiate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); //latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - stp*_Point,_Digits); //Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + tkp*_Point,_Digits); //take profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; //symbol to trade mrequest.volume = lot; //lot size mrequest.magic = EA_magic; mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; //BUY ORDER mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; //ORDER EXECUTION TYPE mrequest.deviation=dev; //deviation from current price OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } bool sell_condition_1 = (maval[0]<maval[1] && maval[1]<maval[2]); bool sell_condition_2 = (rsival[0]<rsival[1] && rsival[1]<rsival[2]); bool sell_condition_3 = (rsival[0]<maval[0]); if(sell_condition_1 && sell_condition_2 && sell_condition_3) { if (sell_open) { Alert("We alredy have a sell position!!!"); return; //do not open a new sell position } ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; //immidiate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); //latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + stp*_Point,_Digits); //Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - tkp*_Point,_Digits); //take profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; //symbol to trade mrequest.volume = lot; //lot size mrequest.magic = EA_magic; mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; //BUY ORDER mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; //ORDER EXECUTION TYPE mrequest.deviation=dev; //deviation from current price //---send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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//do we have nough bars to work with int mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(mybars<60) { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; }
p_close=mrate[1].close; //bar 1 close price
I didn't see that! Thanks a lot!
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Hi all,
I'm new to coding and MQL5 and this is my first ea.
The problem I have is "unexpected token" for my buy conditions.
I did a google search and was not able to find any answer, so I was hoping you guys can help me with the issue.
Please let me know if I need to send more information.