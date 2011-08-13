Couldn't get this simple 2 MA crossover EA to work...

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Hi guys,

I'm sorry if this is a very noob question, but I wanted to test out this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/261

but I couldn't get it to work, here's the error that I got:

 

Appreciate if anybody can help me on this, I've been on this problem for 2 days now and I am not making any progress...

Thanks in advance!:D 

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Crossover of Two Exponentially Smoothed Moving Averages
  • votes: 3
  • 2011.01.11
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp. | English Russian Chinese Spanish Portuguese
  • www.mql5.com
Trade signals based on price crossover of two exponentially smoothed moving averages (CSignalCrossEMA from MQL5 Standard Library) is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.
 
polymath:

Hi guys,

I'm sorry if this is a very noob question, but I wanted to test out this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/261

but I couldn't get it to work, here's the error that I got:

Appreciate if anybody can help me on this, I've been on this problem for 2 days now and I am not making any progress...

Thanks in advance!:D 

Hi Polymath,

I don't see any errors listed in your screen shot. The names listed are modules that are being called in the EA?

Errors have red dots with a dash inside them and Warnings have triangles.

You can run the EA if it has Warnings, but the Errors need to be corrected.

Post another screen shot of the journal that shows the Errors with the red dots.

Hope this helps,

Robert









 
cosmicbeing:

Hi Polymath,

I don't see any errors listed in your screen shot. The names listed are modules that are being called in the EA?

Errors have red dots with a dash inside them and Warnings have triangles.

You can run the EA if it has Warnings, but the Errors need to be corrected.

Post another screen shot of the journal that shows the Errors with the red dots.

Hope this helps,

Robert









oh! I didn't realize that my question was so dumb, got stuck for no reason at all, hehehe, thanks a lot! 
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