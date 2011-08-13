Couldn't get this simple 2 MA crossover EA to work...
Hi guys,
I'm sorry if this is a very noob question, but I wanted to test out this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/261
but I couldn't get it to work, here's the error that I got:
Appreciate if anybody can help me on this, I've been on this problem for 2 days now and I am not making any progress...
Thanks in advance!:D
Hi Polymath,
I don't see any errors listed in your screen shot. The names listed are modules that are being called in the EA?
Errors have red dots with a dash inside them and Warnings have triangles.
You can run the EA if it has Warnings, but the Errors need to be corrected.
Post another screen shot of the journal that shows the Errors with the red dots.
Hope this helps,
Robert
Hi Polymath,
I don't see any errors listed in your screen shot. The names listed are modules that are being called in the EA?
Errors have red dots with a dash inside them and Warnings have triangles.
You can run the EA if it has Warnings, but the Errors need to be corrected.
Post another screen shot of the journal that shows the Errors with the red dots.
Hope this helps,
Robert
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Hi guys,
I'm sorry if this is a very noob question, but I wanted to test out this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/261
but I couldn't get it to work, here's the error that I got:
Appreciate if anybody can help me on this, I've been on this problem for 2 days now and I am not making any progress...
Thanks in advance!:D