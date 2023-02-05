TMA indicator
Hallo,
I use TMA indicator to open positions when the last price cross the bands. It works perfectly on the simulator but if I upload it on the VPS serwer (Metatrader VPS) and switch on on the real account (PrimeBit), after some time I get the values from the bands 0 (TMAbands_up[0]=0,TMAbands_down[0]=0). It works good at the beginning, I can print and comment correct values but after couple of hours i get 0.
Did someone meet such a problem?
Thank you in advance!
It is working fine on my side! But seems there is invalid volume error when executing orders.
Check:
1. volume step
2. min and max allowed volumes
Hallo,
I use TMA indicator to open positions when the last price cross the bands. It works perfectly on the simulator but if I upload it on the VPS serwer (Metatrader VPS) and switch on on the real account (PrimeBit), after some time I get the values from the bands 0 (TMAbands_up[0]=0,TMAbands_down[0]=0). It works good at the beginning, I can print and comment correct values but after couple of hours i get 0.
Did someone meet such a problem?
Thank you in advance!
Please make sure the indicator is initiated properly on your side. Maybe you are copying your indicator in the wrong directory.
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Hallo,
I use TMA indicator to open positions when the last price cross the bands. It works perfectly on the simulator but if I upload it on the VPS serwer (Metatrader VPS) and switch on on the real account (PrimeBit), after some time I get the values from the bands 0 (TMAbands_up[0]=0,TMAbands_down[0]=0). It works good at the beginning, I can print and comment correct values but after couple of hours i get 0.
Did someone meet such a problem?
Thank you in advance!