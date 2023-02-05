TMA indicator

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Hallo,

I use TMA indicator to open positions when the last price cross the bands. It works perfectly on the simulator but if I upload it on the VPS serwer (Metatrader VPS) and switch on on the real account (PrimeBit), after some time I get the values from the bands 0 (TMAbands_up[0]=0,TMAbands_down[0]=0). It works good at the beginning, I can print and comment correct values but after couple of hours i get 0.

Did someone meet such a problem?  


Thank you in advance!

Files:
tma_robot.mq5  11 kb
tma_indikator.mq5  9 kb
[Deleted]  
szaqual:

Hallo,

I use TMA indicator to open positions when the last price cross the bands. It works perfectly on the simulator but if I upload it on the VPS serwer (Metatrader VPS) and switch on on the real account (PrimeBit), after some time I get the values from the bands 0 (TMAbands_up[0]=0,TMAbands_down[0]=0). It works good at the beginning, I can print and comment correct values but after couple of hours i get 0.

Did someone meet such a problem?  


Thank you in advance!

It is working fine on my side! But seems there is invalid volume error when executing orders.

Check:

1. volume step

2. min and max allowed volumes


[Deleted]  
szaqual:

Hallo,

I use TMA indicator to open positions when the last price cross the bands. It works perfectly on the simulator but if I upload it on the VPS serwer (Metatrader VPS) and switch on on the real account (PrimeBit), after some time I get the values from the bands 0 (TMAbands_up[0]=0,TMAbands_down[0]=0). It works good at the beginning, I can print and comment correct values but after couple of hours i get 0.

Did someone meet such a problem?  


Thank you in advance!

Please make sure the indicator is initiated properly on your side. Maybe you are copying your indicator in the wrong directory.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Please make sure the indicator is initiated properly on your side. Maybe you are copying your indicator in the wrong directory.

If wrong directory you would not see it at all on you platform indicator window anyway..

[Deleted]  
Kestutis Balciunas #:

If wrong directory you would not see it at all on you platform indicator window anyway..

That is not always right. Sometimes you see it on your indicator list but cannot open it via ea.
[Deleted]  
Kestutis Balciunas #:

If wrong directory you would not see it at all on you platform indicator window anyway..

Please make sure to migrate indicators to VPS. Not only EAs.
 
I did. I can see that I upload 1 Expert Advisor, 1 Indicator, 0 signals. I have EA and Indicator directly in Expert file. The volume of the trade is low, but I tried on higher ( 200 usd). It opens positions but not when I want :) 
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