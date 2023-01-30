Stategy Tester - "Custom Spread" not working - MT4 Build 1370
Please confirm — Is this how you are setting the spread (e.g. 20 points)?
Hello Fernando, Thank you for a Swift Reply
1) Yes I am Setting the Spread Like so
2) I do have a 3rd Party Tool "Tick Data Manager", this is left unticked. JPG attached below.
I've got an answer, but not exactly a solution to what I was seeking:
So My Broker MyForexFunds has a fixed low BTCUSD spread of 25000 ($25 dollars), but I wanted to test for a spread of 75000 (more common with brokers like OANDA)
I plugged in different numbers into "Custom Spread", it will only accept an input MAXIMUM 10000,
i.e. if you type in 10001, it will default to the Current Spread (25000)
JPG of me plugging in different numbers:
It looks like it is only a problem with BitCoin BTCUSD.
I Found a way around this, setting BTCUSD to a spread of $75 dollars, instead of the Current ($25):
Using my 3rd Party Application "Tick Data Manager",
So instead of Testing using "Open Prices", I now have to use "Every Tick".
1) I must click on "Tick Data Settings" (you will only have this option if you have the "Tick Data Manager" Software installed).
2) Then change Digits from 3 to 2 (Digits after Decimal)
3) So now instead of me typing in 75000 as before I can type in 7500 for more Realistic results.
Instructions in JPGs:
Sorry I don't know how to emBed JPGs here, I am used to Forums, So I just attach them.
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