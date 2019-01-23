Strategy Tester Ignoring Use Date
IANDH2010:
Hi Guys,
I am trying to back test an EA. My friend is reporting success with this EA and I wanted to check it out before dropping onto a chart on my Live account. It will not run on anything other than a Tallinex Live account.
I set the Tester to run from 1st Jan 2017 to 25th August 2017 but it always starts at 26 Apr 2017
So any help on the above topics would be greatly appreciated - thanks.
Hi,
You can try download data history for Symbol (pair) you need, and refresh your chart before test
First, try Yohana's comment above. Next, have you asked your friend to test it on that timeframe and symbol? Does it work for him?
Hi maximum bars in history and on chart could be the problem
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Hi Guys,
I am trying to back test an EA . My friend is reporting success with this EA and I wanted to check it out before dropping onto a chart on my Live account. It will not run on anything other than a Tallinex Live account.
I set the Tester to run from 1st Jan 2017 to 25th August 2017 but it always starts at 26 Apr 2017
OK so now I have set it to run from, 1st March 2017 to 23 June 2017 and it starts at 23rd Feb 2017 so it looks like its limited to run only as far back as 5 months.
Is this correct or am I doing something wrong in the Strategy Tester
My Metatrader platform is from Tallinex and says its Version 4.00 Build 1090 (19 May 2017)
I did try to search the Forum for Strategy Tester but could not figure out how to search this room only?
So any help on the above topics would be greatly appreciated - thanks.