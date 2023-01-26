Can not open trade (Request error - illiquidity)
That has to do with your broker's liquidity, so ask them about it.
Thanks for the response, I already asked them, but still no solution. Actually, this EA runs normally, but at certain times it cannot open positions, for example at 16.00-16.15 (GMT) with the error message "failed instant buy 1 USDCAD at 1.34059 [Request error] (illiquidity)". Do I have to change my broker?
failed market buy 1 EURUSD [Request error] (illiquidity)
really strange, never happened before, thx
Can you send a photo of what appears in the journal or log?
I have never seen a message from
"(illiquidity)"
after sending a purchase transaction and it is accepted.
Also, does it only appear in live/demo trading or in the strategy tester too?
Can you send a photo of what appears in the journal or log?
I have never seen a message from
"(illiquidity)"
after sending a purchase transaction and it is accepted.
Also, does it only appear in live/demo trading or in the strategy tester too?
Thanks for the response, it only happens in live trading using EA or manually (see attach.)
Will Fill Policy are you using?
There is no "fill Policy" option on my MT5 (see attach.)
So your broker is a dealing desk and you are trading directly with the broker, and they don't have the liquidity to satisfy your request (or are using the "liquidity error" to prevent you from trading against their interests).
In other words, it's a "bucket shop". Change broker to one that is reputable and not a dealing desk and has real liquidity providers.
Yes, what you can try is to change the broker to see if that is the problem, and what I have noticed is that you are using a deviation of "30" to open a trade, maybe that could be the problem.
also when there is a connection failure before sending. Record it, go back, wait for the next tick, try again.
or maybe it could be that you use very high Lots, I see that you are using "22" Lots, try "0.01".
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failed market buy 1 EURUSD [Request error] (illiquidity)
really strange, never happened before, thx