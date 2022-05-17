User Data Directory Not Showing Up

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Hello,


When you open up MT4 and you go to Files > Open Data Folder and there should be a unique name consists of 16 characters. It should appear as per below image:-

but on my Laptop, it does not show this 16 characters, please see below when I open up File > Open Data Folder (the 16 characters is not there):-

Anyone here can figure out what I can do?

I have already tried uninstalling the MT4 and it still does not appear.

I needed the code to put my risk management indicator/EA. But I can't seem to install it in without the directory path.


Kind regards,

HS

 
Does anyone here ever face this problem? Need help urgent!
 
MdHazwanSyafiq: but on my Laptop, it does not show this 16 characters,

File → Open Data Folder.

 

Yes I did, but the 16 characters does not show up. 

It should appear.

Please see below:-


[Deleted]  
MdHazwanSyafiq #: Yes I did, but the 16 characters does not show up. It should appear. Please see below:-
That is because you are probably using "portable" mode for your MetaTrader setup, or you have disabled all UAC protections on your Windows ad working in adminsitrator mode.
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