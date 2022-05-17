User Data Directory Not Showing Up
Does anyone here ever face this problem? Need help urgent!
MdHazwanSyafiq: but on my Laptop, it does not show this 16 characters,
File → Open Data Folder.
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Hello,
When you open up MT4 and you go to Files > Open Data Folder and there should be a unique name consists of 16 characters. It should appear as per below image:-
but on my Laptop, it does not show this 16 characters, please see below when I open up File > Open Data Folder (the 16 characters is not there):-
Anyone here can figure out what I can do?
I have already tried uninstalling the MT4 and it still does not appear.
I needed the code to put my risk management indicator/EA. But I can't seem to install it in without the directory path.
Kind regards,
HS