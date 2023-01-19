Draw Linke without boxes
ReLor2: but, i want to draw without the boxes - what i have to do for it?
Stop using that function that creates them. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
Create a line with ObjectCreate() and set the options correctly: https://www.mql5.com/de/docs/objects/objectcreate.
Dokumentation zu MQL5: Graphische Objekte / ObjectCreate
- www.mql5.com
ObjectCreate - Graphische Objekte - Nachschlagewerk MQL5 - Nachschlagewerk über die Sprache des algothitmischen/automatischen Handels für MetaTrader 5
ReLor2:
Hi,
Hi,
I want to draw a line on the chart. It works but, i want to draw without the boxes - what i have to do for it?
string name="line_"+TimeCurrent(); DrawTrendLine(chartid,name,windowid, time_start, my_val1+50, time_end, my_val2+50, clrYellow, STYLE_SOLID,1); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
This more or less , but i'm assuming without the code of the DrawTrendLine
William Roeder #:
Stop using that function that creates them. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
😊 😇
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I want to draw a line on the chart. It works but, i want to draw without the boxes - what i have to do for it?