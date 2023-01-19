Draw Linke without boxes

New comment
 

Hi,

I want to draw a line on the chart. It works but, i want to draw without the boxes - what i have to do for it?



DrawTrendLine(chartid,"line_"+TimeCurrent(),windowid,
                  time_start,
                  my_val1+50,
                  time_end,
                  my_val2+50,
                  clrYellow,
                  STYLE_SOLID,1);
 
ReLor2: but, i want to draw without the boxes - what i have to do for it?

Stop using that function that creates them. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

 
Create a line with ObjectCreate() and set the options correctly: https://www.mql5.com/de/docs/objects/objectcreate.
Dokumentation zu MQL5: Graphische Objekte / ObjectCreate
Dokumentation zu MQL5: Graphische Objekte / ObjectCreate
  • www.mql5.com
ObjectCreate - Graphische Objekte - Nachschlagewerk MQL5 - Nachschlagewerk über die Sprache des algothitmischen/automatischen Handels für MetaTrader 5
 
ReLor2:

Hi,

I want to draw a line on the chart. It works but, i want to draw without the boxes - what i have to do for it?



string name="line_"+TimeCurrent();
DrawTrendLine(chartid,name,windowid,
                  time_start,
                  my_val1+50,
                  time_end,
                  my_val2+50,
                  clrYellow,
                  STYLE_SOLID,1);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);

This more or less , but i'm assuming without the code of the DrawTrendLine

 
William Roeder #:

Stop using that function that creates them. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

😊 😇


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

😊 😇


oh crystalball save us all, tell me life is beautiful.


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

This more or less , but i'm assuming without the code of the DrawTrendLine

The Part 

OBJPROP_SELECTED

was the goal!

Thanks a lot !

...and sorry that i've forgott to post the function code 

 
ReLor2 #:

The Part 

was the goal!

Thanks a lot !

...and sorry that i've forgott to post the function code 

Its okay , anytime


 
Arpit T #:

oh crystalball save us all, tell me life is beautiful.


😂 , is this from Sneaky Pete ?
New comment