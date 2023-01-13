are buffers needs refresh ?
Have you set the PlotIndexSetDouble(plot#,EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) for the section lines ? (i may be wrong)
thank you soooooo muuuuuucchhh .
its work
but can you explane more about this ( PlotIndexSetDouble(plot#,EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) ) ..that way its work ?
|This is wrong. You meant:
|
PlotIndexSetDouble(plot#,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0)
thank you soooooo muuuuuucchhh .
its work
but can you explane more about this ( PlotIndexSetDouble(plot#,EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) ) ..that way its work ?
Anytime.
It is a value you set and when this value is met in the buffer it means there should be no drawing ,or like the documentation says :
- www.mql5.com
Anytime.
It is a value you set and when this value is met in the buffer it means there should be no drawing ,or like the documentation says :
but why its work currectly in past and not work currectly in live ( before i add " PlotIndexSetDouble " item) ?
but why its work currectly in past and not work currectly in live ( before i add " PlotIndexSetDouble " item) ?
I cannot answer that unfortunately . Were you setting the value to 0.0 at the start of the calculation inside the loop ? or did you loop up to rates_total-2 (only when new bars form)
both
past and live
Hmm . i created a test case . In the test case the past is showing up wrong too when "Set PlotEmptyValue ?" is false
Maybe you can compare and see what the difference is
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot Highs #property indicator_label1 "Highs" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION #property indicator_color1 clrChartreuse #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Lows #property indicator_label2 "Lows" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_SECTION #property indicator_color2 clrFuchsia #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 input bool set_plot_empty_value=false;//Set PlotEmptyValue ?' //let's do a simple one when new high reset low and link to previous high // when new low reset high and link to previous low //--- indicator buffers double Highs[];//these are the sections double Lows[]; double lastHigh[]; double lastLow[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Highs,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,Lows,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,lastHigh,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,lastLow,INDICATOR_DATA); if(set_plot_empty_value){ PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); } PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_NONE); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_NONE); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void mrResetto(){ //in the city of compton keep it rocking we keep it rocking //when this is on let's also set the values to 0.0 for the test if(set_plot_empty_value){ ArrayFill(Highs,0,ArraySize(Highs),0.0); ArrayFill(Lows,0,ArraySize(Lows),0.0); } ArrayFill(lastHigh,0,ArraySize(lastHigh),0.0); ArrayFill(lastLow,0,ArraySize(lastLow),0.0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int from=MathMax(0,prev_calculated-1); if(from==0) { //reset mrResetto(); //let's throw the first last high and last low lastHigh[0]=high[0]; lastLow[0]=low[0]; from=1; } //let's ignore the live bar for now for(int i=from;i<rates_total-1;i++) { //propagate the previous high lastHigh[i]=lastHigh[i-1]; lastLow[i]=lastLow[i-1]; //if new high if(high[i]>lastHigh[i]){ //link the section : does it happen automatically ? Highs[i]=high[i]; lastLow[i]=low[i]; lastHigh[i]=high[i]; } //if new low if(low[i]<lastLow[i]){ //link the section Lows[i]=low[i]; lastLow[i]=low[i]; lastHigh[i]=high[i]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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I run an indicator and it shows a buffer in the past market.. which is correct but the problem starts here that when I want to run the buffer in live of chart.. it detects correctly but when it wants to show the running buffer.. The new values of the buffer are not connected to the continuation of the buffer.. My buffer type is draw_setion.
pleas check picture