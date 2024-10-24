How to change the minimum CAppDialog panel size of the panel when minimized?
David Anthony Gonsalves:
Below in the coded section, I have a CGraphicalPanel class representing my Panel.
Below in the coded section, I have a CGraphicalPanel class representing my Panel.
But I see when minimized the panel in X dimension, bit too narrow.
How would I change the the size of the panel when minimized?
Would like the panel to be large in X dimension when minimized.
All I know that CAppDialog >> CDialog has a `m_min_rect` variable, I presume this has to do with the size when minimized, but it would like to change this during the initialization of my panel called CGraphicalPanel.
Well, figured it out, by redefining:
CONTROLS_DIALOG_MINIMIZE_WIDTH
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include 1 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "MT5_GB-Logger_static.mqh" #include <Controls\Defines.mqh> // IMPORT THEN REDEFINE BEFORE OTHER CONTROL IMPORTS //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Define statements to change default dialog settings | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Undefine before re-defining #undef CONTROLS_FONT_NAME #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_MINIMIZE_WIDTH // Re-defining #define CONTROLS_FONT_NAME "Consolas" #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG C'0x20,0x20,0x20' #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_MINIMIZE_WIDTH 200 // THIS CHANGES MINIMIZED PANEL WIDTH
In MQL5 Standard Library in documentation there is a method Minimized() from CAppDialog (which you are using), you can set it to true or false.
Tobias Johannes Zimmer #:That is Method is called by clicking the minimize button on the panel. What I wanted to do was alter the width of panel in the minimized state, I figured it out eventually be redefining "CONTROLS_DIALOG_MINIMIZE_WIDTH" before importing the controls libraries. (In my first reply above)
In MQL5 Standard Library in documentation there is a method Minimized() from CAppDialog (which you are using), you can set it to true or false.
In MQL5 Standard Library in documentation there is a method Minimized() from CAppDialog (which you are using), you can set it to true or false.
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Below in the coded section, I have a CGraphicalPanel class representing my Panel.
But I see when minimized the panel in X dimension, bit too narrow.
How would I change the the size of the panel when minimized?
Would like the panel to be large in X dimension when minimized.
All I know that CAppDialog >> CDialog has a `m_min_rect` variable, I presume this has to do with the size when minimized, but it would like to change this during the initialization of my panel called CGraphicalPanel.