Putting two colors buffer calculation problems
Please edit your post to place a code by using the CODE button (Alt-S)!
If you use the search feature here: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=multicolor&module=mql5_module_articles
with multicolor and select Articles you'll find several examples which you can us as templates ....
That's not the point my point is that when I compare the two colored indicators some values are completely shifted from their current position compared to the indicators who has the same color all the time
From my understanding it's the logic of my code that execute the problem that cause the issue of the data to have problems because my problems are definitely buffers calculations
If you want a proper answer then please fix your post.
Edit it (don't create a new post) and place your code properly (with "</>" or Alt-S), or just attach the original file directly with "+ Attach".
Done you can now clearly see my code
I'm confused! Which of the two files is your attempt at coding MACD with Bollinger (or dual colour MACD)?
AK Macd Comparison.mq5
I've removed stuff from your code that was unnecessary and also to simplify the answer. I've highlighted the important parts ...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MACD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Moving Average Convergence/Divergence" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- indicator settings #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGreen, clrRed #property indicator_color2 clrLightBlue #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label1 "MACD" #property indicator_label2 "Signal" //--- input parameters input int InpFastEMA=12; // Fast EMA period input int InpSlowEMA=26; // Slow EMA period input int InpSignalSMA=9; // Signal SMA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price //--- indicator buffers double ExtMacdBuffer[]; double ExtMACDBufferColor[]; double ExtSignalBuffer[]; double ExtFastMaBuffer[]; double ExtSlowMaBuffer[]; int ExtFastMaHandle; int ExtSlowMaHandle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMacdBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMACDBufferColor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtSignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtFastMaBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtSlowMaBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- set accuracy IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpSignalSMA-1); //--- name for indicator subwindow label string short_name=StringFormat("MACD(%d,%d,%d)",InpFastEMA,InpSlowEMA,InpSignalSMA); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name); //--- get MA handles ExtFastMaHandle=iMA(NULL,0,InpFastEMA,0,MODE_EMA,InpAppliedPrice); ExtSlowMaHandle=iMA(NULL,0,InpSlowEMA,0,MODE_EMA,InpAppliedPrice); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total<InpSignalSMA) return(0); //--- not all data may be calculated int calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtFastMaHandle); if(calculated<rates_total) { Print("Not all data of ExtFastMaHandle is calculated (",calculated," bars). Error ",GetLastError()); return(0); } calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtSlowMaHandle); if(calculated<rates_total) { Print("Not all data of ExtSlowMaHandle is calculated (",calculated," bars). Error ",GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- we can copy not all data int to_copy; if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total; else { to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++; } //--- get Fast EMA buffer if(IsStopped()) // checking for stop flag return(0); if(CopyBuffer(ExtFastMaHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtFastMaBuffer)<=0) { Print("Getting fast EMA is failed! Error ",GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- get SlowSMA buffer if(IsStopped()) // checking for stop flag return(0); if(CopyBuffer(ExtSlowMaHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtSlowMaBuffer)<=0) { Print("Getting slow SMA is failed! Error ",GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- int start; if(prev_calculated==0) start=0; else start=prev_calculated-1; //--- calculate MACD for(int i=start; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { ExtMacdBuffer[i]=ExtFastMaBuffer[i]-ExtSlowMaBuffer[i]; ExtMACDBufferColor[i] = ExtMacdBuffer[i] >= 0.0 ? 0 : 1; } //--- calculate Signal SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,InpSignalSMA,ExtMacdBuffer,ExtSignalBuffer); //--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Hi ! I'm building an indicator based on an existing tradingview indicator and I want to put two colors on the indicator one is red and the other is green. Green will be when there will be buy signal and red is when there will be sell signal.
Indicator
The indicator consist of a mixing of the MACD with a bollinger band.
Steps
So I watched an article about putting two colors on an indicator where in the exemple they used the rsi indicators and they were able to paint a mix of random blue colors where there would be possibility of 50 index colors. In my program I want two colors only red and green. My indicator consist of MACD with a bollinger band. And I'm stuck at the stage of the MACD to put the two colors. I kind of follow the same tutorial as the RSI exemple but sometimes it just isn't drawing the line or the line is drawing on lower timeframe like h1 and still it's not working perfectly I separed my code in two files one where there's the MACD with one color and the other where I want to put two colors.
Source code of two files
AK Macd Comparison.mq5
AK Macd.mq5
Conclusion
Sorry I'm a beginner in this language and I don't seem to understand the logic behind building indicators any help will be greatly appreciated. Yesterday I was able to put two colors red and green but when I compared with the default MACD sometimes the line was shifted compared to the default macd but that's not what I want it seems like when I'm adding a buffer in the program the compiler has to make additional calculation which screw the actual results or I don't know what's the issue