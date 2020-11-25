Validation completed with errors
Could someone help me to change something in automatic validation on EURUSD 1H? My robot is on XAUUSD 15M and i do not know how to pass this step. I have no information about EURUSD 1H in my source code, so i have no idea why this testing is on this instrument.
You can embed the Kletner in the code of the EA
The indicator isn't part of your product. Therefor product can't use it except when running on your machine. Why does this surprise you when you try to use the cloud or Market Validation?
Just embed the other indicator(s) inside your indicator/EA. Add the CI(s) to your code as a resource.
Use the publicly released code - MQL5 programming forum 2017.02.20
Resources - MQL4 Reference
Be aware that using resources is 40x times slower than using CIs directly.
A custom indicator as a resource - MQL4 programming forum 2019.11.26
Also make use there are no spaces in the path.
Getting error 4802 when loading custom indicator that loads another custom indicator with iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum. 2020.07.21
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Could someone help me to change something in automatic validation on EURUSD 1H? My robot is on XAUUSD 15M and i do not know how to pass this step. I have no information about EURUSD 1H in my source code, so i have no idea why this testing is on this instrument.