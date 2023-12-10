unbalanced parenthesis ERROR
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void OnTick() { // Calculate the opening range for the specified period double opening_range_high = High[iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, ORB_Period, 0)]; double opening_range_low = Low[iLowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, ORB_Period, 0)]; double opening_range = opening_range_high - opening_range_low; // Calculate the breakout level double breakout_level = opening_range * ORB_Breakout / 100 + opening_range_low; // Calculate the stop-loss and take-profit levels double stop_loss = opening_range * ORB_SL / 100; double take_profit = opening_range * ORB_TP / 100; // Place a buy order if the price breaks above the breakout level if (Close[0] > breakout_level) { // Set the stop-loss and take-profit levels for the trade double sl = NormalizeDouble(Close[0] - stop_loss, MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)); double tp = NormalizeDouble(Close[0] + take_profit, MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)); // Place the buy order if (OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 1, Ask, 3, sl, tp, "ORB Buy", 12345, 0, Green)) { // Set the trailing stop for the trade OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble(Close[0] - opening_range * ORB_Trailing / 100, MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)), tp, 0, Blue); } } // Place a sell order if the price breaks below the breakout level if (Close[0] < breakout_level) { // Set the stop-loss and take-profit levels for the trade double sl = NormalizeDouble(Close[0] + stop_loss, MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)); double tp = NormalizeDouble(Close[0] - take_profit, MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)); // Place the sell order if (OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, 1, Bid, 3, sl, tp, "ORB Sell", 12345, 0, Red)) { // Set the trailing stop for the trade OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble(Close[0] + opening_range * ORB_Trailing / 100, MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)), tp, 0, Blue); } } // <-- Missing closing brace for if statement }
However, now that the missing brace has been fixed, you now have to fix all the other errors ...
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
thank you in advance. below the code
If I have incorrectly assumed your code to be MQL4 when in fact your are trying to code in MQL5, then please be aware that you have even more bugs in your code as many of the trade functions you are trying to use are for MQL4 only.
if (OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 1, Ask, 3, sl, tp, "ORB Buy", 12345, 0, Green))OrderSend does not return a boolean; invalid condition.
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hi everyone,
I've been trying to solve this problem for days now.
but it keep give me the same error "'unexpected end of program" and "'unbalanced parentheses"
hope that you will spot the error and solve it
thank you in advance
below the code