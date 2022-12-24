Loop for predefined #of Limit Orders, each with more volume and higher prices
I don't understand your problem, maybe its easier for you to ask your question in the German forum: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/general
Anyway you should use the (Extras=>) styler in the editor (Ctrl+,) and the code button for code (Alt+s or click on </>) and have to know this for pending orders:
- www.mql5.com
Hi, I am struggling with one loop. I hope you can help me.
The EA has a defined market entry. Once the market entry occurred, I want to have predefined #of Limit Orders cascading based on multiples defined.
// Initialisation
ulong LimitOrders(int type)
{
static double NextPrice;
static double NextVolume;
//Select the sell-position Price and Volume
PositionSelectByTicket(PositionGetTicket(PositionsTotal()-1));
double positionOpenPrice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
double positionVolume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
ulong ticket=-1;
//define the new price and volume
NextPrice=(positionOpenPrice*PriceDev*StepScale);
NextVolume=(positionVolume*VolumeScale);
//start the Limit Orders Loop
int i=OrdersTotal();
do
{
bool result=trades.SellLimit(NextVolume,NextPrice,_Symbol,0,0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"SO"+(i+1));
//define the new price and volume for the next limit order
NextPrice=(positionOpenPrice*PriceDev*PriceDev*StepScale*StepScale);
NextVolume=(positionVolume*VolumeScale*VolumeScale);
i++;
}
//Do the loop until the maximum amount of orders that are allowed are reached
while(OrdersTotal() <= SOcount);
ticket=trades.ResultOrder();
return ticket;
}
Hi ,You want to deploy limit orders around an existing open order ? am i understanding this right ?
I don't understand your problem, maybe its easier for you to ask your question in the German forum: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/general
Anyway you should use the (Extras=>) styler in the editor (Ctrl+,) and the code button for code (Alt+s or click on </>) and have to know this for pending orders:
Why would it be easier to ask in the German forum ? im curious .
Because the OP is from Germany according to the profile, and may be easier for them to discuss the issue in their native language.
ow i see .
The latest post in the general section there is 2 days ago , so the one helping would probably be Carl ,who did not understand the question like us.
The OP seems to speak good english , Carl too , why narrow down his chances like this ?
Here you go , this is an example .
I hope it helps
(your issue may have been the stop level of the broker)
Cheers , happy holidays , schöne ferien :)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| parachute_after_open.mq5 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade order; int OnInit() { //--- create timer // EventSetTimer(60); //test open a buy bool testorder=order.Buy(0.01,_Symbol,(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),0.0,0.0,"ThisParachuteIsANapsack"); if(testorder){ if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)){ ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(0); parachute(ticket,0.01,false,300,5,parachute_below_opposite); } }else{ Print("Cannot open test order"); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnTick(){} /* parachute function send a ticket send a volume step send a price step and it will deploy the pending orders */ /* lets construct a quick enumeration for where and what type of orders you may deploy . So while a parachute is usually deployed above the skydiver in this case it may deploy above or below and be of any type so the enumeration will help guide the function on what to open . */ #define ENFORCE_LIMIT_MULTIPLE 1.5 enum parachute_method{ parachute_void=0,//nothing parachute_above_same=1,//above the order and same direction parachute_below_same=2,//below the order and same direction parachute_above_opposite=3,//above the order and opposite direction parachute_below_opposite=4//below the order and opposite direction };//self descriptive , moving on bool parachute(ulong for_ticket,//the ticket of the position to deploy for double volume_step,//the step of the volume bool volume_is_stacked,//if true the volume will begin from the positions volume double price_step_in_points,//the step of the price , absolute value will be used int amount,//how many to deploy parachute_method method){//and one of the methods above //first we need to do a little preparation int errors=0;//our error collector ResetLastError();//reset the error container //now we need the lot limits (volume) double vol_max=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);errors+=GetLastError();ResetLastError(); double vol_min=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);errors+=GetLastError();ResetLastError(); //and we also need the stop level which is -as far as i know- the closer you can get to the market price double stop_level=(double)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);errors+=GetLastError();ResetLastError(); //turn the stop level to points stop_level*=_Point; //and if we got no errors move on if(errors==0) { double price_step=MathAbs(price_step_in_points)*_Point; //now select the position if(PositionSelectByTicket(for_ticket)){ //we now have access to open price and direction and volume double open_price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); //and we can decide what types of pending orders we need based on the //method the user (we) have chosen so : //we will place our decision in these following variables double starting_volume=volume_step; //if the directive is to stack the volume on top of the original order if(volume_is_stacked){starting_volume=volume+volume_step;} if(starting_volume<vol_min){starting_volume=vol_min;} else if(starting_volume>vol_max){starting_volume=vol_max;} ENUM_ORDER_TYPE pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; //so if the method is above + same direction if(method==parachute_above_same){ //and the initial order is a buy if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY){ //that means we need buy stops :) simple eh? pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; } //if the initial order is a sell else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL){ //it means we need sell limits pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; } } //if the method is below and same direction else if(method==parachute_below_same){ if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY){ pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; } else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL){ pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; } } //if the method is above and opposite direction else if(method==parachute_above_opposite){ if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY){ pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; } else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL){ pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; } } //if the method is below and opposite direction else if(method==parachute_below_opposite){ if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY){ pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; } else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL){ pending_type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; } } //and finally we need to prepare the starting price double start_price=open_price; //if we are playing above the order if(method==parachute_above_opposite||method==parachute_above_same){ start_price+=price_step; } //but if we are playing below the order else if(method==parachute_below_opposite||method==parachute_below_same){ start_price-=price_step; price_step*=-1.0; } //and since this is supposed to happen after the open of a position the live price must be close //so we can run a quick check if we are violating any stop level limits so , if we got the stop levels correctly if(stop_level>0.0){ //then pull the Ask and Bid prices double ask=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); double bid=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); //if we are opening buys we want to check distance off of the ask if(pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP||pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT){ double distance=MathAbs(ask-start_price); //if that distance is less than the stop level allows if(distance<=stop_level){ //then we need a new distance for the first order //and here is what that enforce multiplier does distance=NormalizeDouble(stop_level*ENFORCE_LIMIT_MULTIPLE,_Digits); //reapply it based on whether or not we are above or below if(method==parachute_above_opposite||method==parachute_above_same){ start_price=ask+distance; }else{ start_price=ask-distance; } } } //if we are opening sells we want ot check distance off of the bid else if(pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP||pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT){ double distance=MathAbs(bid-start_price); //if that distance is less than the stop level allows if(distance<=stop_level){ //then we need a new distance for the first order distance=NormalizeDouble(stop_level*ENFORCE_LIMIT_MULTIPLE,_Digits); //reapply it based on whether or not we are above or below if(method==parachute_above_opposite||method==parachute_above_same){ start_price=bid+distance; }else{ start_price=bid-distance; } } } } //it appears we can start deploying so lets loop into the amount of orders we need for(int i=0;i<amount;i++) { bool sent=false; int attempts=0; //so try to open an order while(!sent&&attempts<10){ //a bit sloppy here , sorry attempts++; if(pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP){ sent=order.BuyStop(starting_volume,start_price,_Symbol,0.0,0.0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"Parachute"); } else if(pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT){ sent=order.BuyLimit(starting_volume,start_price,_Symbol,0.0,0.0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"Parachute"); } else if(pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP){ sent=order.SellStop(starting_volume,start_price,_Symbol,0.0,0.0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"Parachute"); } else if(pending_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT){ sent=order.SellLimit(starting_volume,start_price,_Symbol,0.0,0.0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"Parachute"); } Sleep(333); } if(!sent){ Print("PARACHUTE::Cannot open pending order"); return(false); } //increase step and volume start_price+=price_step; starting_volume+=volume_step; if(starting_volume<vol_min){starting_volume=vol_min;} else if(starting_volume>vol_max){starting_volume=vol_max;} if(i==amount-1){return(true);} } }else{Print("PARACHUTE::Cannot select position "+IntegerToString(for_ticket));} }else{ Print("PARACHUTE::Error in preparation"); } return(false); }
Hi ,You want to deploy limit orders around an existing open order ? am i understanding this right ?
Yes, in the end the should be a cascading order structure.
Example (short selling): 1 open position and 3 limit orders. Volume multiple=2, Price multiple=0.9
Open position (volume=1, entry price=10)
Order #1 (volume=2, limit price=9)
Order #2 (volume=4, limit price=8.1)
Order #3 (volume=8, limit price=7.29)
I cannot get the loop right...
Here you go , this is an example .
I hope it helps
(your issue may have been the stop level of the broker)
Cheers , happy holidays , schöne ferien :)
Thanks. The broker is fine. I get one limit order, but not the rest.
In your example I can see that you have the increase step and volume after the loop...I'll try that.
Thanks. The broker is fine. I get one limit order, but not the rest.
In your example I can see that you have the increase step and volume after the loop...I'll try that.
Does it work if you add instead of multiplying ? If yes then your issue is probably invalid price and you could try normalize double. (assuming based on that the first one passes the rest don't)
Also check the volume limits and the volume step (i'm not checking for volume step in the code) since you are multiplying
NormalizeDouble(new_price,_Digits);
Cheers
PS :
If i recall how the volume step works , you can do this :
double volume_you_want=...; //this is the result of the volume you want after the multiplication double volume_step=...;//and let's assume this is the volume step int steps=(int)(MathFloor(volume_you_want/volume_step)); volume_you_want=((double)steps)*volume_step; //and check against vol max vol min
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Hi, I am struggling with one loop. I hope you can help me.
The EA has a defined market entry. Once the market entry occurred, I want to have predefined #of Limit Orders cascading based on multiples defined.
// Initialisation
ulong LimitOrders(int type)
{
static double NextPrice;
static double NextVolume;
//Select the sell-position Price and Volume
PositionSelectByTicket(PositionGetTicket(PositionsTotal()-1));
double positionOpenPrice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
double positionVolume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
ulong ticket=-1;
//define the new price and volume
NextPrice=(positionOpenPrice*PriceDev*StepScale);
NextVolume=(positionVolume*VolumeScale);
//start the Limit Orders Loop
int i=OrdersTotal();
do
{
bool result=trades.SellLimit(NextVolume,NextPrice,_Symbol,0,0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"SO"+(i+1));
//define the new price and volume for the next limit order
NextPrice=(positionOpenPrice*PriceDev*PriceDev*StepScale*StepScale);
NextVolume=(positionVolume*VolumeScale*VolumeScale);
i++;
}
//Do the loop until the maximum amount of orders that are allowed are reached
while(OrdersTotal() <= SOcount);
ticket=trades.ResultOrder();
return ticket;
}