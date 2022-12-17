FileSeek error 5035

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Hi

 I am testing mql5 csv file manipulation. Created csv file and did 

 FileSeek(in_iCsvFileHandle,0,SEEK_END);

Seek to end of file 

And am getting error 5035 with message  = String length is less than expected.

file is opened with flags

 int lc_fileFlags = FILE_CSV | FILE_COMMON | FILE_WRITE |FILE_READ| FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_READ ;


Any help much appreciated 


thanks

 

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
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The code you posted has no strings.

 
JamesWoods:

Hi

 I am testing mql5 csv file manipulation. Created csv file and did 

Seek to end of file 

And am getting error 5035 with message  = String length is less than expected.

file is opened with flags


Any help much appreciated 


thanks

Hello , are you trying to create an excel connection ?

the errors page files it under "string casting" , are you sure its about the file ? (i could be wrong though)


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