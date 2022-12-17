FileSeek error 5035
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The code you posted has no strings.
Hi
I am testing mql5 csv file manipulation. Created csv file and did
Seek to end of file
And am getting error 5035 with message = String length is less than expected.
file is opened with flags
Any help much appreciated
thanks
Hello , are you trying to create an excel connection ?
the errors page files it under "string casting" , are you sure its about the file ? (i could be wrong though)
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Hi
I am testing mql5 csv file manipulation. Created csv file and did
Seek to end of file
And am getting error 5035 with message = String length is less than expected.
file is opened with flags
Any help much appreciated
thanks