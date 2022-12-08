Mysterious moving averages
It can't. You scrolled to the past and downloaded more history.
History Center does not download from the broker. It downloads from MetaQuotes demo servers. I don't recommend using it on Broker accounts.
Did you not read the warning window when you used it?
Thank you for your comment, Fernando. But it makes me confused.
When I open History Center and double-click a pair/timeframe, I get a list of values in a window where I can Add, Edit, Import, Export etc. I assume that data comes from the broker.
Not until I click the Download button (which I never do) do I get that warning you are referring to.
Moreover, I have extracted history data with an EA I wrote myself and that EA's resulting data matches exactly what I get by exporting to CSV from History Center. I actually ran a 'diff' on the two data dumps.
So again, I assume the data that History Center shows me initially, before I click Download, comes from the broker.
Is my assumption incorrect?
Is my assumption incorrect?
To download data from the broker, you need to open up a chart and scroll to have it update. If you want to automate this, you can build an EA to query each symbol you want, and each time-frame and query the data so as to force a download from the broker.
The History Center does indeed show current rates data already on your computer irrespective of where it came from, and it does in fact show ALL the data. If it is not doing that in your case, you may have corrupted files.
To download data from the broker, you need to open up a chart and scroll to have it update. If you want to automate this, you can build an EA to query each symbol you want, and each time-frame and query the data so as to force a download from the broker.
The History Center does indeed show current rates data already on your computer irrespective of where it came from, and it does in fact show ALL the data. If it is not doing that in your case, you may have corrupted files.
I have done both, exported to CSV from History Center and used an EA to query all the data candle by candle. Some pairs go farther back than others. Most of them have big gaps like, they go back up to September then nothing for August and July then all the way from mid June to February 2020.
I also tried another broker and found no gaps, much much shorter history like, only up to October and November, nothing before that.
What kind of files exactly do you think may be corrupted? HST files? I just recently deleted the entire history and installed a new account with this broker and the exact same gaps are still there.
To download data from the broker, you need to open up a chart and scroll to have it update. If you want to automate this, you can build an EA to query each symbol you want, and each time-frame and query the data so as to force a download from the broker.
The History Center does indeed show current rates data already on your computer irrespective of where it came from, and it does in fact show ALL the data. If it is not doing that in your case, you may have corrupted files.
hello fernando,
so the real data come from broker or metaquote ?
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My broker only provides history for some past period.
But scrolling MetaTrader allows me to go past that, including moving averages.
How can MT show data and plot a chart including moving averages of history data that is not available?
Let's say the broker lets me download data from September but not August, but the September data includes moving averages including the 100-period or even 200-period moving average on D1, which requires data from the previous 100~200 previous days. Even on H1, the 200 moving average would require data from up to 8 days prior. H4 requires a full month prior.
Note that I can query/calculate those moving averages with the iMA function, but they are not included in historical data. The historical data can't reasonably include ALL possible periods.