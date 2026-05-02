withdrawal method - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It may be that when I registered I entered a credit card that I no longer have, and I have a new one with a different number. How can I withdraw the money? I'm having trouble withdrawing. It tells me to contact support, but I can't solve it.
When I want to withdraw (for example) so I use telegram web (connected with my phone number), and it is proposed me to use new card -
-------------------
Teleram web requires/asked me to click on that -
------------------
..and new card may be added
-----------------
So, the mql5 system does not remember the card in my case for example.
So, the mql5 system does not remember the card in my case for example.
Yes, the system remembers my card, but it also proposed to use new card instead of the old one:
So, new card will be replaced with already used card (or the system will propose to use new card in the beginning - it is my case).
I withdraw once in two years with small ammount of money so I just tried to remind to myself about how to do it.
===================
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
withdrawal method
Miguel Angel Pino Vallejo, 2025.10.05 07:55It may be that when I registered I entered a credit card that I no longer have, and I have a new one with a different number. How can I withdraw the money? I'm having trouble withdrawing. It tells me to contact support, but I can't solve it.
So, no problem at all to change old card with new one.
Yes, the system remembers my card, but it also proposed to use new card instead of the old one:
So, new card will be replaced with already used card (or the system will propose to use new card in the beginning - it is my case).
I withdraw once in two years with small ammount of money so I just tried to remind to myself about how to do it.
===================
So, no problem at all to change old card with new one.
How to added bank card please setting details please
Can read this thread on "Payments and payment methods"
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 4106
P.S. stop posting same Q in different threads
hello everyone. Is it currently not possible to make withdrawals via paypal? because after asking support there were technical problems and waiting up to 2 days, but this is already the 3rd day and paypal cannot be used for withdrawal. then, Withdraw funds directly to Visa and Mastercard cards. how does it work? my ATM card has the mastercard logo on it. but not a credit card. If I use this withdrawal method, where will the money be sent? to my bank account?
thank you for all help,
If you have a credit card issued in the US or another country where banks do not support transfers from other countries, you are screwed like me. Don't even bother complaining because they simple do not care that US citizens are not able to withdrawal unless you have $3000 to transfer. It's utterly ridiculous they cannot come up with a better option for us. I have taken every single one of my agents offline until they offer us a better way to withdrawal. I would say contact the service desk but all you will get a a response to try another card and that they will not be adding the Paypal option back. There is the Wise option out there but they are not listening. They simply hate US users.
I withdrew $955 in a wire and I am in US
It will not let me wire less than $3000. Here is the text straight from the page.
"Funds withdrawal via a bank wire transfer.
Specify the exact account details for withdrawal. After that, a Service Desk ticket will be created to inform you of your application processing results.
The minimum amount for withdrawal is 3000 USD, the maximum one is 3000 USD.
If you have any problems with money transfer, please fill in this form and specify all the details of your payment: date, time and amount."