Tester percentage value

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Hi All,

What is this number meaning in MT5 Tester?

I can't correlate it with Margin levels and other numbers.

Seeminghly, on Demo accounts the system is closing the trade if Margin Level is going down to 50%. In the Tester though it shows approx 220%-230% as Deposit Load when the Tester stops

Can anyone explain this to me please? Thanks in advance!

 

At the bottom of the tab, the deposit load histogram is displayed, this is calculated as the ratio between margin and equity (margin/equity):

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CaptainTheSaint: What is this number meaning in MT5 Tester? I can't correlate it with Margin levels and other numbers. Seeminghly, on Demo accounts the system is closing the trade if Margin Level is going down to 50%. In the Tester though it shows approx 220%-230% as Deposit Load when the Tester stops. Can anyone explain this to me please? Thanks in advance!
Deposit Load = ( Margin / Equity ) * 100%
 

Hi! Thanks for the answers. That is understandable. How is the margin level is calculated?

For example here:

Thanks :)

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CaptainTheSaint #: How is the margin level is calculated?

Margin Level = (Equity / Used Margin) x 100%

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By the way, both the Deposit Load and Margin Level can be found by a simple Google search.

It is a good practice to gain a researcher's mind-set. It will greatly help with your trading habits.

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