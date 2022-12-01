Tester percentage value
At the bottom of the tab, the deposit load histogram is displayed, this is calculated as the ratio between margin and equity (margin/equity):
Strategy Testing - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
CaptainTheSaint: What is this number meaning in MT5 Tester? I can't correlate it with Margin levels and other numbers. Seeminghly, on Demo accounts the system is closing the trade if Margin Level is going down to 50%. In the Tester though it shows approx 220%-230% as Deposit Load when the Tester stops. Can anyone explain this to me please? Thanks in advance!Deposit Load = ( Margin / Equity ) * 100%
CaptainTheSaint #: How is the margin level is calculated?
Margin Level = (Equity / Used Margin) x 100%
By the way, both the Deposit Load and Margin Level can be found by a simple Google search.
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Hi All,
What is this number meaning in MT5 Tester?
I can't correlate it with Margin levels and other numbers.
Seeminghly, on Demo accounts the system is closing the trade if Margin Level is going down to 50%. In the Tester though it shows approx 220%-230% as Deposit Load when the Tester stops
Can anyone explain this to me please? Thanks in advance!