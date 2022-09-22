Can't change margin and stop out levels
Danny Verpoorten: When I go to the Trade Settings in MT5, I am able to add custom commissions to simulate my broker's conditions. I can also change the trading hours, but it's impossible to change the margin or stop out levels. I've tried all the possible settings, but every time I change the numbers and then click "OK", it just reverts back to 50% margin and 30% stop out no matter what I do. I'm using the Metaquotes demo account for this.Does anyone know what's going on and how I can get this to change?I believe, but am not certain, that the section is broker dependant. Some allow it and some don't. It probably will only be totally available when testing with Custom Symbols, otherwise it will just use the broker's specifications.
Fernando Carreiro #:
I believe, but am not certain, that the section is broker dependant. Some allow it and some don't. It probably will only be totally available when testing with Custom Symbols, otherwise it will just use the broker's specifications.
I believe, but am not certain, that the section is broker dependant. Some allow it and some don't. It probably will only be totally available when testing with Custom Symbols, otherwise it will just use the broker's specifications.
Strange. Well, thanks anyway
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When I go to the Trade Settings in MT5, I am able to add custom commissions to simulate my broker's conditions. I can also change the trading hours, but it's impossible to change the margin or stop out levels. I've tried all the possible settings, but every time I change the numbers and then click "OK", it just reverts back to 50% margin and 30% stop out no matter what I do. I'm using the Metaquotes demo account for this.
Does anyone know what's going on and how I can get this to change?