Built-in methods for working with arrays not being recognised by compiler. - page 2
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I do believe that this thread has taken a wrong turn somewhere! 😅 Not really sure where it is headed.
I do believe that this thread has taken a wrong turn somewhere! 😅 Not really sure where it is headed.
xD
As I understand it, only 3 methods are available.
testing here everything seems to work as expected.
As I understand it, only 3 methods are available.
testing here everything seems to work as expected.
is it possible the methods only work on int, uint, ulong etc rather than double, text etc
According to MetaQuotes's post, it is for numeric arrays — New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3260: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements
So I would assume double also works.