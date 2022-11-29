Built-in methods for working with arrays not being recognised by compiler. - page 2

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[Deleted]  

I do believe that this thread has taken a wrong turn somewhere! 😅 Not really sure where it is headed.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I do believe that this thread has taken a wrong turn somewhere! 😅 Not really sure where it is headed.

xD

 

As I understand it, only 3 methods are available.

  • ArgSort
  • Range
  • Size

testing here everything seems to work as expected.



Documentation on MQL5: Array Functions / ArrayRange
Documentation on MQL5: Array Functions / ArrayRange
  • www.mql5.com
ArrayRange - Array Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Jonathan Pereira #:

As I understand it, only 3 methods are available.

  • ArgSort
  • Range
  • Size

testing here everything seems to work as expected.



is it possible the methods only work on int, uint, ulong etc rather than double, text etc 

[Deleted]  
Paul Anscombe #: is it possible the methods only work on int, uint, ulong etc rather than double, text etc 

According to MetaQuotes's post, it is for numeric arrays — New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3260: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements

So I would assume double also works.

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