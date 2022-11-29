Built-in methods for working with arrays not being recognised by compiler.
According to a search, the array methods started being added with build 3260 (March 2022) — New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3260: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements
However, I can't find any updates after that, about additions to the built-in methods for arrays.
Maybe they have been forgotten and only exist in the documentation. 😅
Same result
//| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- double Ar[]; Ar.Free(); Ar.Resize(23); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //'Free' is not a member of 'array' type ArrayTest.mq5 16 7 //'Resize' is not a member of 'array' type ArrayTest.mq5 17 7
When did this happen ? i recall them being revoked ? ( if its the proper word , walked back , canceled , changed mind)
i tried some likely variations they don't work either :
double Ar[]; Ar.Assasinate(); Ar.NewCountNotLikePreviousCount(23);
If they were revoked, then the least they could have done was either remove it from the documentation or put a note there stating that it is "unimplemented".
Otherwise, others such as myself, may try to use them only to end up disappointed with the error messages.
If they were revoked, then the least they could have done was either remove it from the documentation or put a note there stating that it is "unimplemented".
Otherwise, others such as myself, may try to use them only to end up disappointed with the error messages.
Yeah , their focus is elsewhere probably
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According to the MQL5 documentation, there are several built-in methods for working with arrays, that were introduced relatively recently several builds back, but I can't remember when.
However, in reality, most of them are not recognised by the compiler (build 3521) and it throws an error message. For the sake of example, I'm mentioning only two of them, namely "Free" and "Resize".
Has anyone else being using these newer array methods successfully or have they being failing for you too?