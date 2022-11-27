how i become 99.9% Test Ticks Results by me is bad Result fom 45%
how i become 99.9% Test Ticks Results by me is bad Result fom 45%
I tried to backtest AsctrendND EA (first post of this thread is the summary post with the links to several versions of this EA to download), and I am having 100%.
Why 99.9% or 45%?
Use Metatrader 5 with 100%.
Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - First version of EA for trading with MQ5 and GBPUSD M15 timeframe
- 2013.03.05
- www.mql5.com
Here the first version of ea for trading this strategy. This is brand new ea because i want to learn and experiment with mql5 (i come from mql4), and is my first ea with this language. I am making first optimization with cloud: for eurusd m15 timeframe. I finshed optimization for eurusd and gbpusd m15 timeframe
Niklas Templin:
how i become 99.9% Test Ticks Results by me is bad Result fom 45%
how i become 99.9% Test Ticks Results by me is bad Result fom 45%
If you are still using MT4 so use the following summary post:
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post #932
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - How to Prepare Metatrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
How to prepare metatrader 5 quotes for other applications. To send changes to the repository, execute the. Mql5 programming language: advanced use of the trading platform metatrader 5: creating trading robots and indicators
thanks i have only MT4 Bots
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