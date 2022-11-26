The default MT5 indicators not reading data

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I used the default MetaTrader Parabolic SAR and ADX in an EA but wasn’t working. Then 

I backtests each indicator and observed that neither of the indicators are reading data. The data window is blank even the ADX didn’t load at all only the ADXW did. 

What could be wrong?
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tec.nacks: I used the default MetaTrader Parabolic SAR and ADX in an EA but wasn’t working. Then I backtests each indicator and observed that neither of the indicators are reading data. The data window is blank even the ADX didn’t load at all only the ADXW did. What could be wrong?
Please explain in more detail, including source code, log output and screenshots.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please explain in more detail, including source code, log output and screenshots.

I want  to use the default Metatrader indicators PSAR and ADX in a EA. So I back tested indicators to see if it reads data from price movement but both indicator did not.




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What build of MetaTrader 5 are you using?

What operating system (and version/build) are you using?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

What build of MetaTrader 5 are you using?

What operating system (and version/build) are you using?

Using Version 5  Build 3520
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tec.nacks #Using Version 5  Build 3520

I didn't say what operating system.

In the following example, I'm using MT5 build 3520 on Windows 10 Pro (22H2 build 19045.2311), with the same broker, without difficulties.



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tec.nacks #: I want  to use the default Metatrader indicators PSAR and ADX in a EA. So I back tested indicators to see if it reads data from price movement but both indicator did not.

Please note that according to your log file in the screenshot you have multiple tick data mismatch errors.

I don't know if that is the cause, but I suggest delete all cached historical data, OHLC and tick data for the broker, and restarting MetaTrader.

 
I'm using MT5 3520 on Windows 11 Pro OS build 21996.1
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please note that according to your log file in the screenshot you have multiple tick data mismatch errors.

I don't know if that is the cause, but I suggest delete all cached historical data, OHLC and tick data for the broker, and restarting MetaTrader.

okay, I'll do this and revert back
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please note that according to your log file in the screenshot you have multiple tick data mismatch errors.

I don't know if that is the cause, but I suggest delete all cached historical data, OHLC and tick data for the broker, and restarting MetaTrader.

I installed a new MT5 Platform with a fresh data, still having the same problem. No data reading.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I didn't say what operating system.

In the following example, I'm using MT5 build 3520 on Windows 10 Pro (22H2 build 19045.2311), with the same broker, without difficulties.

I'll Like to ask, when you tested this, was your mouse hovered on chart? or the data window displays it automatically?


Cos when I hover my mouse on chart during test it reads but the ADX isn't working/moving at all

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