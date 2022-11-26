The default MT5 indicators not reading data - page 2

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tec.nacks #:I'll Like to ask, when you tested this, was your mouse hovered on chart? or the data window displays it automatically? Cos when I hover my mouse on chart during test it reads but the ADX isn't working/moving at all

Please be specific in your explanations. Are you testing an Indicator or an EA?

If you are testing in "Indicator Mode",then you can only test one indicator at a time. That is what I demonstrated in my screenshot!

If you are testing an EA that calls the Indicators then that is a different matter. Here is an example using the built-in Moving Average EA example:



 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please be specific in your explanations. Are you testing an Indicator or an EA?

If you are testing in "Indicator Mode",then you can only test one indicator at a time. That is what I demonstrated in my screenshot! Are you perhaps loading extra indicators in the Template file?

If you are testing an EA that calls the Indicators then that is a different matter. Here is an example using the built-in Moving Average EA example:



Thank you for responding, I am testing an Indicator and am testing them singularly in Indicator Mode
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Here is an "Indicator Mode" test of ADX ...



 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please be specific in your explanations. Are you testing an Indicator or an EA?

If you are testing in "Indicator Mode",then you can only test one indicator at a time. That is what I demonstrated in my screenshot!

If you are testing an EA that calls the Indicators then that is a different matter. Here is an example using the built-in Moving Average EA example:


My question is  in the screenshot of PSAR you sent earlier that the data was reading Was you mouse on the chart or it isn't?

Cos when I hover the mouse on chart during test it shows values in data window only when the mouse is on chart

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Here is an "Indicator Mode" test of ADX ...

Waow...Something must be really wrong from my end here.

My ADX test didn't load at all


Just as static as this


[Deleted]  
tec.nacks #: My question is  in the screenshot of PSAR you sent earlier that the data was reading Was you mouse on the chart or it isn't? os when I hover the mouse on chart during test it shows values in data window only when the mouse is on chart

I have already answered that by providing a GIF video of me moving the mouse to different positions, including when the mouse is off screen.

Even when the mouse is off screen, the Data Window still shows the field titles but with out any data.

If that is not the case for you, then please show three screenshots.

  • When mouse is on the chart
  • When mouse is off the chart
  • When the mouse is off screen
[Deleted]  
tec.nacks #: Waow...Something must be really wrong from my end here. My ADX test didn't load at all Just as static as this

Did you compile it first?

EDIT: You may have an old ".ex5" file from and old build. Recompile it.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Did you compile it first?
I didn't only used the one provided in MetaTrader
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tec.nacks #: I didn't only used the one provided in MetaTrader
You may have an old ".ex5" file from and old build. Recompile it.
[Deleted]  
tec.nacks #: I didn't only used the one provided in MetaTrader
After recompiling it, test it on EURUSD just in case the other symbols are "wacky".
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