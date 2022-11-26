The default MT5 indicators not reading data - page 2
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Please be specific in your explanations. Are you testing an Indicator or an EA?
If you are testing in "Indicator Mode",then you can only test one indicator at a time. That is what I demonstrated in my screenshot!
If you are testing an EA that calls the Indicators then that is a different matter. Here is an example using the built-in Moving Average EA example:
Please be specific in your explanations. Are you testing an Indicator or an EA?
If you are testing in "Indicator Mode",then you can only test one indicator at a time. That is what I demonstrated in my screenshot! Are you perhaps loading extra indicators in the Template file?
If you are testing an EA that calls the Indicators then that is a different matter. Here is an example using the built-in Moving Average EA example:
Here is an "Indicator Mode" test of ADX ...
Please be specific in your explanations. Are you testing an Indicator or an EA?
If you are testing in "Indicator Mode",then you can only test one indicator at a time. That is what I demonstrated in my screenshot!
If you are testing an EA that calls the Indicators then that is a different matter. Here is an example using the built-in Moving Average EA example:
My question is in the screenshot of PSAR you sent earlier that the data was reading Was you mouse on the chart or it isn't?
Cos when I hover the mouse on chart during test it shows values in data window only when the mouse is on chart
Here is an "Indicator Mode" test of ADX ...
Waow...Something must be really wrong from my end here.
My ADX test didn't load at all
Just as static as this
I have already answered that by providing a GIF video of me moving the mouse to different positions, including when the mouse is off screen.
Even when the mouse is off screen, the Data Window still shows the field titles but with out any data.
If that is not the case for you, then please show three screenshots.
Did you compile it first?
EDIT: You may have an old ".ex5" file from and old build. Recompile it.
Did you compile it first?