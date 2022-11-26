The default MT5 indicators not reading data - page 3
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After recompiling it, test it on EURUSD just in case the other symbols are "wacky".
Did all of that, still no trade.
What trade? Indicators don't trade. You were testing the ADX example indicator, not an EA. Did you run the test to see if the Data Window is showing data yet?
If however, the ADX test is now working correctly, then the problems you are having with your EA is completely different.
Besides, if you are using that example indicator in your EA, then you should be using iADX() instead, which has nothing to do with ADX example code.
And, please clarify your queries if you need further help.
What trade? You were testing the ADX example indicator, not an EA. Did you run the test to see if the Data Window is showing data yet?
If however, the ADX test is now working correctly, then the problems you are having with your EA is completely different.
Besides, if you are using that example indicator in your EA, then you should be using iADX() instead, which has nothing to do with ADX example code.
Show your code if you need further help.
Sorry, I meant no movement not trade. The clip in the Gif is what showed up while testing the ADX indicator, there was no movement.
And there was no data on the data window
Here is the version on my machine. Replace yours in case it is damaged. And re-compile this version.
EDIT: Also delete your "ADX.ex5" file first before recompiling.
Here is the version on my machine. Replace yours in case it is damaged. And re-compile this version.
Thanks, ADX re-complided and replaced, no data and journal is clean
Just in case the problem is the included file, here is mine.
Include has been replaced still no data, no movement.
This is really serious. and the strange part is the ADXW is working reading but the default ADX which am interested in, isn't.
ADX Wilder...
Please show the following lines from your MetaTrader Journal:
Please show the following lines from your MetaTrader Journal:
here
I don't see anything strange except for MetaTrader reporting Windows 10 instead of 11. I don't know what else to offer as advice.
Can you tell us why you want to test the ADX example code? Are you planning to write your own indicator based on it?
If you plan to use PSAR or ADX in an EA, then please know that the iADX() and iSAR() functions have nothing to do with those examples.