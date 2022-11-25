How do you identify a trend - page 2
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There's great divergence in the though process of a coder who is tasked to develop a technical identification system and an analyst ,that is very true .
hence the reason why most trading systems don't work
You are missing the point. "Lagging" is actually good. It's what identifies when conditions have changed. When the "now" is different from "before", that is what signals an opportunity to trade.
how many years have you been successful with this process Notice the idea is practical application of trend trading systems in EA developments and at what point should the trading system take a trade, IT seems i am now teaching you trading and YES ,I have been doing this for many years ,if you get it ,the idea is manual trading systems are more profitable than trading systems, I still stand to be corrected ,the links you shared don't work in regard to the thought process i have made, this is a discussion ,its a humble contribution no offense ,if you understand how trends are created i am sure then only can we get a profitable system
There are hundreds of books, videos, articles, etc. all dedicated to describing what a trend is and the various ways of identifying is. Do we really need more?
And yes, it will ALWAYS lag, because you can only identify a trend AFTER its formed. It may continue to trend or it may break-down, but only after it has formed.
the links you have shared is what almost everyone has tried in create a trading system this never works ,and attached is an example of the cross between a 21 simple moving average with a 55 simple moving average
the links you have shared is what almost everyone has tried in create a trading system this never works ,and attached is an example of the cross between a 21 simple moving average with a 55 simple moving average
is this a boom and crash chart ?
is this a boom and crash chart ?
its a trading chart used as an example
its a trading chart used as an example
Isn't this chart a randomizer inside a broker's server essentially ? Correct me if i'm wrong of course
Isn't this chart a randomizer inside a broker's server essentially ? Correct me if i'm wrong of course
Because indicators are tools that need to be used and interpreted correctly. Just like a master painter and his apprentice use the same tools and paints, yet the master with more experience and knowledge is a better painter than the apprentice.