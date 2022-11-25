How do you identify a trend - page 2

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

There's great divergence in the though process of a coder who is tasked to develop a technical identification system and an analyst ,that is very true .

hence the reason why most trading systems don't work 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
You are missing the point. "Lagging" is actually good. It's what identifies when conditions have changed. When the "now" is different from "before", that is what signals an opportunity to trade.

how many years have you been successful with this process Notice the idea is practical application of trend trading systems in EA developments and at what point should the trading system take a trade, IT seems i am now teaching you trading and YES ,I have been doing this for many years ,if you get it ,the idea is manual trading systems are more profitable than trading systems, I still stand to be corrected ,the links you shared don't work in regard to the thought process i have made, this is a discussion ,its a humble contribution no offense ,if you understand how trends are created i am sure then only can we get a profitable system

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There are hundreds of books, videos, articles, etc. all dedicated to describing what a trend is and the various ways of identifying is. Do we really need more?

And yes, it will ALWAYS lag, because you can only identify a trend AFTER its formed. It may continue to trend or it may break-down, but only after it has formed.


the links you have shared is what almost everyone has tried in  create a trading system this never works ,and attached is an example of the cross between a 21 simple moving average with a 55 simple moving average  would you say this is a trend

 
i dont intend to be the only making more inputs i will wait to here from many other traders and coders
 
Amos Tsopotsa #:

the links you have shared is what almost everyone has tried in  create a trading system this never works ,and attached is an example of the cross between a 21 simple moving average with a 55 simple moving average 

is this a boom and crash chart ? 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

is this a boom and crash chart ? 

its a trading chart used as an example 

 
Amos Tsopotsa #:

its a trading chart used as an example 

Isn't this chart a randomizer inside a broker's server essentially ? Correct me if i'm wrong of course 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Isn't this chart a randomizer inside a broker's server essentially ? Correct me if i'm wrong of course 

Let’s stick to the reason why this post has been made 
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Amos Tsopotsa #:how many years have you been successful with this process Notice the idea is practical application of trend trading systems in EA developments and at what point should the trading system take a trade, IT seems i am now teaching you trading and YES ,I have been doing this for many years ,if you get it ,the idea is manual trading systems are more profitable than trading systems, I still stand to be corrected ,the links you shared don't work in regard to the thought process i have made, this is a discussion ,its a humble contribution no offense ,if you understand how trends are created i am sure then only can we get a profitable system
  1. 4 Years!
  2. And no, you are not teaching me anything new.
  3. Most of my EAs are based on some form of EMAV — Exponential Moving Average (and Variance). And like all moving averages, it is a lagging indicator. And no, I don't use oscillators.
  4. Why does it work for me and many other traders but not for newbies (of which I was once)?
    Because indicators are tools that need to be used and interpreted correctly. Just like a master painter and his apprentice use the same tools and paints, yet the master with more experience and knowledge is a better painter than the apprentice.
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Lorentzos Roussos #: is this a boom and crash chart ? 
Yes, its a M1 boom and crash! The absolute worst choice for discussing "trends" in my view!
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