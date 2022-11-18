marking box around high and low of 8.00 AM MYT candle H1
You should:
- Check last closed candle open time and compare with the time you want (you can choose to put 08:00 as an input string, so can be customizable)
- Create an OBJ_RECTANGLE based on High/Low of that candle
- Proceed with loop only if time of current day is different than time of last processed day (for avoding useless calculations until next day starts).
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Hi fellows, how do I make a indicator to mark a rectangle like this for H1 candle on 8.00 AM MYT time (my local time)? Thanks.