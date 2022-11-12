Make arrows from object to buffer
Exactly as you have stated in your header, by adding two extra buffer of the DRAW_ARROW type, for the up and down arrows.
You then fill in the buffers with price of where you want the arrows to appear and set to EMPTY_VALUE when you don't want any arrow to appear.
You also use the SetIndexArrow() function to set the character code of the arrow symbol you want to use for each of the buffers.
- docs.mql4.com
Yes, you! You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
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We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
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Hi can some make this indicator arrows to be visible in data window ? Thanks