Error when adding a new product
What build of MetaTrader 5 are you using? Mine is currently at build 3491.
Windows 7 extended support period begins in January 2020 when Windows 7 support ended officially, and it ends in January 2023 for good.
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 (2020)
Support for the 32-bit platform version was discontinued 20.03, after the release of build 2361. We strongly recommend upgrading to the 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform's features without any limitation. (2020)
You can't "work on windows 7 ,32 B"
Windows 7 extended support period begins in January 2020 when Windows 7 support ended officially, and it ends in January 2023 for good.
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 (2020)
Support for the 32-bit platform version was discontinued 20.03, after the release of build 2361. We strongly recommend upgrading to the 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform's features without any limitation. (2020)
You can't "work on windows 7 ,32 B"
Is there a way to compile this indicator online for example?
No! Even if that were possible, your code may not be 100% compatible with the latest MetaTrader and you would then need to change it.
You will have to update to 64 bit operating system, or not sell products.
No! Even if that were possible, your code may not be 100% compatible with the latest MetaTrader and you would then need to change it.
You will have to update to 64 bit operating system, or not sell products.
I sent it to my friend and he compiled the file, but he got this error message:
"
"
There are no #includes, errors or warnings, Why this error?
I sent it to my friend and he compiled the file, but he got this error message:
"
"
There are no #includes, errors or warnings, Why this error?
He recompiled the file and uploaded it again, and it was successful, but gave him an error report "array out of range"
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I try to add a new MQl5 indicator to the market,
but it gives me this error: "Please recompile your product with new compiler"
I searched for this error, but i can't solve it
I work on windows 7 ,32 B
How can i solve this problem?
The code :
- Work fine
- Has no #includes
- 0 errors, 0 warnings, 945 msec elapsed