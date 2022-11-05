Strategy Tester refuses to run EA
whoowl:
I can't. It runs and closes very fast with zero trades.
I can't. It runs and closes very fast with zero trades.
Sounds like you have a critical error and the EA exited.
The critical error details will be one of the last entries in the journal.
Try to rescan the data center of your terminal at the bottom right corner.
Keith Watford #:
Will that affect the strategy tester?
Yes Keith, my MT5 strategy tester was stuck and didn't perform any test at all, until I was advised by my broker to change the server in the bottom right corner of the terminal.
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Then I ran a second EA, two timeframes. It was worse.
Then I ran third EA, two timeframes. Also worse.
So I thought about something I should have paid attention to in first EA and ran it again.
I can't. It runs and closes very fast with zero trades.
The journal has a lot of lines that say something like
2022.11.04 08:06:44.245 TestGenerator: unmatched data error (volume limit 7697 at 2022.10.19 12:00 exceeded)
Then I tried the other two and half a dozen other old EAs I have here, they all work. Same time period, same time frames. No errors in the journal.
I try the first EA again, it fails again. Adamantly.
or (volume limit 7697 at 2022.10.19 12:00 exceeded)
But I used that EA just 10 minutes before! No changes in the code. And many other EAs work.
What is going on?