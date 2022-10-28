Ajuda CTrader.Buy() , OnTradeTransaction()
CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Transaction===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the deal: DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Status of the order: ORDER_STATE_STARTED CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Stop Loss: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Take Profit: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price that triggers the Stop Limit order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pending order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade transaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Request===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade operation: TRADE_ACTION_DEAL CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Comment to the order: CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Deviation from the requested price: 10 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Magic number of the EA: 12345 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.99808 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Stop Loss level of the order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Take Profit level of the order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) StopLimit level of the order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: EURUSD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order execution type: ORDER_FILLING_FOK CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.71 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Result===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Code of the operation result: 10021 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume of the deal: 0.00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price of the deal: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Bid: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ask: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Comment to the operation: CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Request ID: 106 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pass : #1 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Request received: place a market order CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Transaction===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the deal: DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Status of the order: ORDER_STATE_STARTED CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Stop Loss: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Take Profit: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price that triggers the Stop Limit order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: EURUSD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pending order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade transaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.71 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pass : #1 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Open a new market order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Transaction===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: -1280893669 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 50259265210 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the deal: DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Status of the order: ORDER_STATE_STARTED CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Stop Loss: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Take Profit: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price that triggers the Stop Limit order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: EURUSD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pending order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade transaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.71 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pass : #1 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Deal added to history: #-1280893669, DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) EURUSD: new position opened CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ====== Abertura de uma ordem a mercado CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ==== RETORNO COMPRA CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) DEAL -1280893669 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) order -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) lote 0.71 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Transaction===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 50259265210 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the deal: DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Status of the order: ORDER_STATE_FILLED CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Stop Loss: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Take Profit: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price that triggers the Stop Limit order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: EURUSD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pending order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade transaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_DELETE CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pass : #1 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Deleted from the list of open orders: #-1280342342, ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Transaction===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 50259265210 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the deal: DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Status of the order: ORDER_STATE_FILLED CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Stop Loss: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Take Profit: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price that triggers the Stop Limit order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: EURUSD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pending order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade transaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pass : #1 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order added to the history: #-1280342342, ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Transaction===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the deal: DEAL_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Status of the order: ORDER_STATE_STARTED CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Stop Loss: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Level of Take Profit: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price that triggers the Stop Limit order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pending order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade transaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Request===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the trade operation: TRADE_ACTION_DEAL CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Comment to the order: CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) position : 0 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Deviation from the requested price: 10 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration time: 1970.01.01 00:00 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Magic number of the EA: 12345 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Stop Loss level of the order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Take Profit level of the order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) StopLimit level of the order: 0.00000 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Trade symbol: EURUSD CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Type of the order: ORDER_TYPE_BUY CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order execution type: ORDER_FILLING_FOK CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Order expiration type: ORDER_TIME_GTC CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume in lots: 0.71 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) ---===Result===--- CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Code of the operation result: 10009 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the deal: -1280893669 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ticket of the order: -1280342342 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Volume of the deal: 0.71 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Price of the deal: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Bid: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Ask: 0.99809 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Comment to the operation: CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Request ID: 107 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Pass : #1 CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1) Request received: place a market order CS 0 14:04:08.638 RDS_BOT(EURUSD,M1)
You are posting in the English forum, so please write in English. Alternatively post in the Portuguese forum.
Trading forum, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Help CTrader.Buy() and OnTradeTransaction()
Vinicius de Oliveira , 10.28.2022 14:01
Good Morning!!
If you notice, the value of ResultOrder() matches the value of POSITION in OnTradeTransaction:
Wouldn't this information be enough to meet your expectations there?
. . .
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello guys
My question is regarding the return of the deal and order number in OnTradeTransaction() in HEDGE accounts
I'm using the CTrader library to perform operations
Well, let's go. In this example the Expert enters PURCHASED , I check the code return and present it in the log as you can see below
Notice the deal order number returned in my log...
If we look at the log of OnTradeTransaction( ) , we will notice that curiously the number of Orders of Deals that is used as references the order transaction in all its event steps, are different from those returned right after the order request ( trade.ResultOrder() and trade.ResultDeal()) .
The only thing that hits the OnTradeTransaction( ) logs is the magic number.
The number that OnTradeTransaction( ) returns me is:
Deals -1280893669
Order - 1280342342
Another curious fact is that the Order and Deals number is returning negatively.
Why does it happen ?
In Netting these problems never appeared for me!
can someone help me? Thank you all in advance.