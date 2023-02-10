Searching signal opens up web brower

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I'm trying to search a signal in the MT4 application that is not available in the Terminal. When I click on the link for the signal, it opens the signal page in a web browser instead of inside MT4, so I'm unable to subscribe to the signal. Is there a setting I can change? 
 
This is the instruction about how to search and how to subscribe -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
The problem is when I get to Step 4 and click the signal, it opens a Google Chrome browser instead of opening it inside the MT4 terminal. I assume there’s a setting? 
 
bradjo32 #:
The problem is when I get to Step 4 and click the signal, it opens a Google Chrome browser instead of opening it inside the MT4 terminal. I assume there’s a setting? 

It happened to me if -

  • I forgot to fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password, or
  • if forgot to login to my trading account, or
  • if I am trying to subscribe to free signal by my real/live account. or
  • if I am on new computer with old build of MT4 or old version of Windows for example,
  • and most often case - when I forgot to install Interet Explorer on computer 9I do not need Internet Exoplorer but Metatrader is using it).
 

Example about how I am searching (I selected any free signal for my demo account; demo signal is free):

 

If someone (you for example) ask me about the following: "What is your MT4 build? What is your Windows version?"
I open MT4, go to the Journal and will post the following:

2022.10.27 19:14:37.010    Windows 10 Home Single Language x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, Memory: 113 / 3918 Mb, Disk: 29 / 118 Gb, GMT+3
2022.10.27 19:14:37.010    MetaTrader 4 build 1359 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

IE11 means that I have Internet Explorer installed.
Windows 10 Home Single Language x64 means that I am on Windows 10 64-bit (I can use MT5 as well on my laptop because Metatrader 5 is requited the Windows 64-bit).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It happened to me if -

  • I forgot to fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password, or
  • if forgot to login to my trading account, or
  • if I am trying to subscribe to free signal by my real/live account. or
  • if I am on new computer with old build of MT4 or old version of Windows for example,
  • and most often case - when I forgot to install Interet Explorer on computer 9I do not need Internet Exoplorer but Metatrader is using it).

Hello Sergey, I never solved this issue but I'm now trying to solve it. I am trying to subscribe to the signal on my real/live account. Is that why Google Chrome is popping up? 

 
bradjo32 #:

Hello Sergey, I never solved this issue but I'm now trying to solve it. I am trying to subscribe to the signal on my real/live account. Is that why Google Chrome is popping up? 

The subscription is made directly from Metatrader -

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

So, you can find the signal (you can use web browser in this case for example), and after that - you are finding this pre-selected signal on Metatrader by using search on the top right corner of Metatrader (look at post as the example).

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
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