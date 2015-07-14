copy trades working on my demo and not working on my real account
From a real account you can only subscribe to signals that use real account. Same goes for demo... In your case, the signal providor is using demo account (free signals are demo accounts), so you can only subscribe with demo accounts.
Regards
even when i tried to subscribe for real accounts, it still gives me that message
I'm new to mql5.com, can some experienced user please help explain?
From the rules I understand that one can copy demo signals only to a demo account, and live signals only to my live account.
Question 1: Is that true?
I'm interrested in the signal <removed by moderator>. That account is DEMO, but charges a $50 subscription fee.
Question 2. What would be the point of paying for a signal that one can use only on their demo account?
Thanks for helping!
Edward
I'm new to mql5.com, can some experienced user please help explain?
From the rules I understand that one can copy demo signals only to a demo account, and live signals only to my live account.
Question 1: Is that true?
I'm interrested in the signal <removed by moderator>. That account is DEMO, but charges a $50 subscription fee.
Question 2. What would be the point of paying for a signal that one can use only on their demo account?
Thanks for helping!
Edward
Q1: Yes that's true. There are still some old "paid" demo signals floating around from before the time the rules were changed (enforced) in late 2014. The one you linked to has been around for years and for some reason some of these were not picked up during the change over. Please report to the service desk.
Q2: The only point in paying for a demo signal is to make the signal provider richer ;-)
Q1: Yes that's true. There are still some old "paid" demo signals floating around from before the time the rules were changed (enforced) in late 2014. The one you linked to has been around for years and for some reason some of these were not picked up during the change over. Please report to the service desk.
There are several recent accounts labeledBroker: OctaFX-Demo
Attention! Account type mismatch
What happens in this case? I can unconsciously subscribe to the signal with a real account or MQL detects it is operating on a demo account and I can't subscribe to a demo signal with a real account because it is against the rules?
There are several recent accounts labeledBroker: OctaFX-Demo
Attention! Account type mismatch
What happens in this case? I can unconsciously subscribe to the signal with a real account or MQL detects it is operating on a demo account and I can't subscribe to a demo signal with a real account because it is against the rules?
Not 100% certain sorry but I imagine you would probably be able to subscribe through the website but not through the terminal. Please report any of these you see to the Service Desk, it's the only way they will get cleaned up
Thank you, Stuart.
I will surely do it.
EDIT: I was wrong, the case is reversed. No change anything in substance (I belive).
Attention! Account type mismatch
Thank you, Stuart.
I will surely do it.
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i subscribed for a copy trade kleomartinmedium on my demo and it worked perfectly, but when i funded my account and decided to subscribe for the same copy trade signal with the same platform, liteforex, it refused to subscribe. it gave me the message below the mql5 password.