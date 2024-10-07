Get more use out of my agents?
The only way is to have a higher Performance Ratio (PR). However, in my opinion, given the running costs and initial investment, you will never be able to make a decent profit of the MQL5 Cloud.
In fact, due to the ware on the machine, I would actually say that you will come out at a loss.
From what you can see below, with a PR of 142, I only made $4.14 in about a month.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents!
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.02.18 03:41Just an update - so far there has been no response from the Service Desk and the ticket remains open.
Below is a graph of the earnings so far, but a word of advice - keep your installation up to date, otherwise you will soon notice a decline in activity.
If you use the standard build-in agents of a normal MetaTrader 5 setup, then you will have the LiveUpdate but if you you use a separate installation of the “MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents” (which was my case), then you will have to manually keep it up to date.
Average PR (Performance Ratio) of 142, available 24/7: Intel Core i7-4790T @ 2.70GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Windows 10 Pro 64-bit)
How do I improve the odds of my agents being used if I am selling them?
if my computer was full bore, I would make 400-500 a month off of it, but I only make 10 bucks a month. 2-3% usage is low imo.
what are the features of your pc?
what are the features of your pc?
12 core Amd Ryzen clocked at 4 ghz and 32 gbs of ram.
GPU is a vega 64
my PR rating is 149 per agent with 12 agents...
I rarely see the agents go to work though.
I have my selling schedule open 24/7
Is there really just not enough demand out there for even 25% usage?
Given that the average PR of good machines out there is higher than your PR, those machines will get priority over yours, on tasks to be carried out.
My own machine, which is 7 years old and had a PR 142 in 2017, now has a PR of 156 due to some minor changes I made.
So, a PR of 149 may not get many tasks when there are so many better machines with higher PR out there.
Given that the average PR of good machines out there is higher than your PR, those machines will get priority over yours, on tasks to be carried out.
My own machine, which is 7 years old and had a PR 142 in 2017, now has a PR of 156 due to some minor changes I made.
So, a PR of 149 may not get may tasks when there are so many better machines with higher PR out there.
Hmmmm..... Guess I can overclock a little see if I get more usage. If that is the case, a CPU with better single core capability is better for MQl5 cloud network. IDK how far I can push my CPU though :/
Does having less agents allow a single agent to take on more cores? Going to test this.
I improved my PR by improving SDD performance by having the TRIM function only run when I want to and not automatically. I also reduced the number of background services and tasks running.
I don't think that having less agents will make it use more cores on the remaining ones, but you can experiment and see.
It makes no sense to me how the most powerful setups have a much lower score.
- www.mql5.com
There is just not enough demand on the MQL5 cloud to turn a profit after you account for computer and electricity costs.
I9 14900k PR 258
I7 13700k PR 234
I5 12400 PR 175
I7 7700K PR 193
PR 151 here. i7-3770k 4 cores, 3.50ghz, OC'd to 4.0ghz. 32 GB Ram, 1.5TB Free on SSD.
Made $0.51 the past month. Standby all month, barely any usage.
PR 235 here. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 6-Core, 5.1Ghz, 32Gb Ram!
Little bit useage every day. Last month profit around 10.- I am also looking regularly that service connection to cloud is always "Connected" if says disconnected or something else then i am restarting it!
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if my computer was full bore, I would make 400-500 a month off of it, but I only make 10 bucks a month. 2-3% usage is low imo.