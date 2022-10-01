System Requirements for running 1000 mt4 terminals
- Does mt4 use multiple cores?
- Running multiple EAs on one mt4 terminal
- Question for Programers: Is there a way to be logged into your acct from 2 different MT4 platforms?
It is technically not possible to run more than 32 terminals on the same pc under the same user profile.
So how are you running 50? Are you running them on multiple user profiles?
If we go on the basis of 50 terminals on your laptop, then you would need the equivalent of 20 of those laptops.
How can you be running 70-80 MB of CPU? It is either 70-80MB RAM, or 70-80% CPU. Which is it?
- If it is 70-80 MB RAM, then you would need proximately 70-80GB RAM for 1000 terminals, but in practice it will be more.
- If it is 70-80% CPU, then you would need the equivalent of 700-800 CPUs.
Good Day guys,
If you want to invest so much in the newest hardware, why do you stick to the outmoded MT4?
Here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:
It is technically not possible to run more than 32 terminals on the same pc under the same user profile.
So how are you running 50? Are you running them on multiple user profiles?
If we go on the basis of 50 terminals on your laptop, then you would need the equivalent of 20 of those laptops.
How can you be running 70-80 MB of CPU? It is either 70-80MB RAM, or 70-80% CPU. Which is it?
- If it is 70-80 MB RAM, then you would need proximately 70-80GB RAM for 1000 terminals, but in practice it will be more.
- If it is 70-80% CPU, then you would need the equivalent of 700-800 CPUs.
If you want to invest so much in the newest hardware, why do you stick to the outmoded MT4?
Here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:
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