System Requirements for running 1000 mt4 terminals

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Good Day guys, 

I know this is rather a weird question to ask but I need for my clients.  
I am currently running 50 mt4 terminals on a Dell laptop with 32gb ram and i7 6600u processor.  The laptop is been pushed to its limits and I want to upgrade to a desktop pc which can handle 1000 mt4 terminals effortlessly without the system heating. Any help regarding specifications needed would be of great help. 

Ps. Each mt4 terminal takes up 70-80 mb ram and 1-2% of cpu processing power. 


Thankyou in advance 
[Deleted]  
Muzzammil Khan: I know this is rather a weird question to ask but I need for my clients. I am currently running 50 mt4 terminals on a Dell laptop with 32gb ram and i7 6600u processor.  The laptop is been pushed to its limits and I want to upgrade to a desktop pc which can handle 1000 mt4 terminals effortlessly without the system heating. Any help regarding specifications needed would be of great help. 

Ps. Each mt4 terminal takes up 70-80 mb of cpu processing power. 

It is technically not possible to run more than 32 terminals on the same pc under the same user profile.

So how are you running 50? Are you running them on multiple user profiles?

If we go on the basis of 50 terminals on your laptop, then you would need the equivalent of 20 of those laptops.

How can you be running 70-80 MB of CPU? It is either 70-80MB RAM, or 70-80% CPU. Which is it?

  • If it is 70-80 MB RAM, then you would need proximately 70-80GB RAM for 1000 terminals, but in practice it will be more.
  • If it is 70-80% CPU, then you would need the equivalent of 700-800 CPUs.
 
Muzzammil Khan:
Good Day guys, 

I know this is rather a weird question to ask but I need for my clients.  
I am currently running 50 mt4 terminals on a Dell laptop with 32gb ram and i7 6600u processor.  The laptop is been pushed to its limits and I want to upgrade to a desktop pc which can handle 1000 mt4 terminals effortlessly without the system heating. Any help regarding specifications needed would be of great help. 

Ps. Each mt4 terminal takes up 70-80 mb of cpu processing power. 


Thankyou in advance 

If you want to invest so much in the newest hardware, why do you stick to the outmoded MT4?

Here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It is technically not possible to run more than 32 terminals on the same pc under the same user profile.

So how are you running 50? Are you running them on multiple user profiles?

If we go on the basis of 50 terminals on your laptop, then you would need the equivalent of 20 of those laptops.

How can you be running 70-80 MB of CPU? It is either 70-80MB RAM, or 70-80% CPU. Which is it?

  • If it is 70-80 MB RAM, then you would need proximately 70-80GB RAM for 1000 terminals, but in practice it will be more.
  • If it is 70-80% CPU, then you would need the equivalent of 700-800 CPUs.
I am using a trade copier and using it on two different users in the same laptop. I have overclocked my laptop, therefore it is able to run so many terminals. By creating more users I can install 32 more terminals in each user. 
And yes the cpu usage of one mt4 terminal is 1-2 % (after just running the trade copier ea) and the ram usage is just around 60-80 mb max. 

The ram is of no issue as only 6-8 gb is being used for 50 mt4 terminals. My real concern is the cpu usage capacity and the heating of the laptop. 
Hence the question. Do you think an i9 processor 12th gen with 128 gb ram would be able to take a 1000 terminals? 

 
Carl Schreiber #:

If you want to invest so much in the newest hardware, why do you stick to the outmoded MT4?

Here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:


I reckon both mt4 or mt5 would be the same in terms of multiple terminals. Might be a slight difference. But hardware needs to be able to handle a 1000 terminals :/ 
[Deleted]  
Muzzammil Khan #: Hence the question. Do you think an i9 processor 12th gen with 128 gb ram would be able to take a 1000 terminals? 

No, I don't think it at all feasible to have 1000 terminals running on a single computer, even with an i9.

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