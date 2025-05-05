My computer rebooted and now a chinese trading account appeared in my mt5

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Weirdest thing happened, 

I am on a macbook, i am using Paralells to run windows and mt5, i left the computer and it rebooted due to a kernel panic caused by my usb-c hub.

When i opened mt5 again my demo accounts were not there anymore and a live chinese account appeared with "Login" "Password" "Cetificate Password" and "Server" already filled, it was asking me a "one time only password" to login.

I tried deleting the account but nothing happens, i will have reinstall mt5 i guess...

[Deleted]  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck, 2022.06.12 11:41

Hi,

after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:

  • all connections to the broker servers are lost
  • Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:



Any ideas what happened here?


Matthias


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.12 13:44

You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?

If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suspicious account

Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck, 2022.06.12 14:20

That 's it!
I restored the file accounts.dat from the backup. It is ok now.
Thanks, Fernando. 



 
Fernando Carreiro #:



Oh thank god is nothing serious, i reinstalled mt5 and now everything is back to normal


I appreciate the help, thank you.

 
gotta love how the best trading platform is also the worst xD
[Deleted]  
Leonardo #: Oh thank god is nothing serious, i reinstalled mt5 and now everything is back to normal. I appreciate the help, thank you.

You are welcome!

 

I have the same issue. 

I've done a reinstall and its happened again. 

[Deleted]  
Oliver Potter #: I have the same issue. I've done a reinstall and its happened again. 

You will need to figure out what is corrupting your files. You probably have some faulty hardware.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:



How to create .DAT file if I delete the corrupted version.

[Deleted]  
Manpreet Singh #: How to create .DAT file if I delete the corrupted version.

Obviously, by inputting the trading account credentials again manually via MetaTrader.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Obviously, by inputting the trading account credentials again manually via MetaTrader.


Thanks, This work fine... Experience unleashed :)

 
Which DAT. file to delete, I see three. Same thing has happened to me as well... 
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