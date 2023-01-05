Suspicious account

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Hi,

after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:

  • all connections to the broker servers are lost
  • Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:



Any ideas what happened here?


Matthias


[Deleted]  
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck: after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:

  • all connections to the broker servers are lost
  • Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:
Any ideas what happened here?

You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?

If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?

If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.

That 's it!
I restored the file accounts.dat from the backup. It is ok now.
Thanks, Fernando. 
[Deleted]  
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #: That 's it! I restored the file accounts.dat from the backup. It is ok now. Thanks, Fernando. 
You are welcome!
 

Fernando Carreiro # :

Hello Fernando!

I need to create lines on the MT5 chart that have the values of cells in an Excel spreadsheet as quote values. These values are updated every minute in the worksheet.
Can you help me?
Great 2023!
[Deleted]  
@GioTrader #: Olá Fernando! Preciso criar linhas no gráfico do MT5 que tenham como valores de cotações os valores de células de uma planilha do Excel. Esses valores são atualizados a cada um minuto na planilha.
Pode me ajudar? Ótimo 2023!
@GioTrader #: Hello Fernando!I need to create lines on the MT5 chart that have the values of cells in an Excel spreadsheet as quote values. These values are updated every minute in the worksheet. Can you help me? Great 2023!

Yes, I'm Portuguese but this is the English forum and you should write in English and not in Portuguese.

Also, you should not hijack someone else's thread for an unrelated topic. Either select an existing thread related to your issue, or start a new thread of your own.

Regarding your issue, connecting MetaTrader to Excel is not a trivial matter. It is much more complex and requires that you hire someone to code it for you.

I no longer take on coding jobs so I cannot help you. I suggest you place a job request in the Freelance section and hire someone else.

 
Fernando Carreiro # :

Yes, I'm Portuguese but this is the English forum and you should write in English and not in Portuguese.

Also, you should not hijack someone else's thread for an unrelated topic. Either select an existing thread related to your issue, or start a new thread of your own.

Regarding your issue, connecting MetaTrader to Excel is not a trivial matter. It is much more complex and requires that you hire someone to code it for you.

I no longer take on codding jobs so I cannot help you. I suggest you place a job request in the Freelance section and hire someone else.

I understand. But do you really think that I didn't search exhaustively for a topic with my question? 

<Deleted by moderator - do not insult other forum members>

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