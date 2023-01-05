Suspicious account
- all connections to the broker servers are lost
- Instead I see a very suspect account which I cannot delete:
You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?
If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.
You seem to have corrupted file data. Do you not keep regular backups which you can restore?
If not, you may need to delete the relevant file "<data folder>\Config\accounts.dat" and recreate it, or maybe even do a new clean install.
Fernando Carreiro # :
Hello Fernando!
Can you help me?
Great 2023!
Pode me ajudar? Ótimo 2023!
Yes, I'm Portuguese but this is the English forum and you should write in English and not in Portuguese.
Also, you should not hijack someone else's thread for an unrelated topic. Either select an existing thread related to your issue, or start a new thread of your own.
Regarding your issue, connecting MetaTrader to Excel is not a trivial matter. It is much more complex and requires that you hire someone to code it for you.
I no longer take on coding jobs so I cannot help you. I suggest you place a job request in the Freelance section and hire someone else.
Yes, I'm Portuguese but this is the English forum and you should write in English and not in Portuguese.
Also, you should not hijack someone else's thread for an unrelated topic. Either select an existing thread related to your issue, or start a new thread of your own.
Regarding your issue, connecting MetaTrader to Excel is not a trivial matter. It is much more complex and requires that you hire someone to code it for you.
I no longer take on codding jobs so I cannot help you. I suggest you place a job request in the Freelance section and hire someone else.
I understand. But do you really think that I didn't search exhaustively for a topic with my question?
<Deleted by moderator - do not insult other forum members>
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
after two weeks in holidays I restarted the MetaTrader trading software. But strange things happened:
Any ideas what happened here?
Matthias