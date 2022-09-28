No history data

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Why there's no history data?

 
try again unchecked use date
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:
try again unchecked use date

still cannot,

tmr I will try it again,

maybe broker problem.

 
try to download all the history for the time frame you are trying to get for the broker you are using ,you will need to then export that data and save it ,there refresh your platform and try again 
[Deleted]  
ziyang2048: Why there's no history data?
  • Is this MT4 or MT5?
  • What build is it?
  • Is this a real or demo account?
  • Is it via a broker or via MetaQuotes demo account?
  • Are you connected to the trade server?
  • Can you see data on the charts for EURUSD on all different time-frames?
  • How far back does the data on the charts go?
Details, details, details!!!
 
Amos Tsopotsa #:
try to download all the history for the time frame you are trying to get for the broker you are using ,you will need to then export that data and save it ,there refresh your platform and try again 

how to refresh my platform?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
  • Is the MT4 or MT5?
  • What build is it?
  • Is this a real or demo account?
  • Is it via a broker or via MetaQuotes demo account?
  • Are you connected to the trade server?
  • Can you see data on the charts for EURUSD on a different time-frames?
  • How far back does the data on the charts go?
Details, details, details!!!

ok, so

  • it is mt5
  • I don't know what do u mean
  • it is a demo account
  • is a broker demo account(from ic market)
  • I do
  • yes
  • u mean this?
        
[Deleted]  
ziyang2048 #: ok, so

  • it is mt5
  • I don't know what do u mean
  • it is a demo account
  • is a broker demo account(from ic market)
  • I do
  • yes
  • u mean this?

There have been many post on the forum about users having trouble downloading data from IC Markets, especially for back-testing. Demo accounts on that broker are know to be extremely slow at downloading historical data.

Some solve it by clearing all history and downloading it again, others by installing a clean terminal, and there were also other suggestions too. Do a search and read those threads for more information.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There have been many post on the forum about users having trouble downloading data from IC Markets, especially for back-testing. Demo accounts on that broker are know to be extremely slow at downloading historical data.

Some solve it by clearing all history and downloading it again, others by installing a clean terminal, and there were also other suggestions too. Do a search and read those threads for more information.

Ohh, never know that before!

Thanks for answering.

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