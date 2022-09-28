No history data
- Is this MT4 or MT5?
- What build is it?
- Is this a real or demo account?
- Is it via a broker or via MetaQuotes demo account?
- Are you connected to the trade server?
- Can you see data on the charts for EURUSD on all different time-frames?
- How far back does the data on the charts go?
- Is the MT4 or MT5?
- What build is it?
- Is this a real or demo account?
- Is it via a broker or via MetaQuotes demo account?
- Are you connected to the trade server?
- Can you see data on the charts for EURUSD on a different time-frames?
- How far back does the data on the charts go?
ok, so
- it is mt5
- I don't know what do u mean
- it is a demo account
- is a broker demo account(from ic market)
- I do
- yes
- u mean this?
- it is mt5
- I don't know what do u mean
- it is a demo account
- is a broker demo account(from ic market)
- I do
- yes
- u mean this?
There have been many post on the forum about users having trouble downloading data from IC Markets, especially for back-testing. Demo accounts on that broker are know to be extremely slow at downloading historical data.
Some solve it by clearing all history and downloading it again, others by installing a clean terminal, and there were also other suggestions too. Do a search and read those threads for more information.
There have been many post on the forum about users having trouble downloading data from IC Markets, especially for back-testing. Demo accounts on that broker are know to be extremely slow at downloading historical data.
Some solve it by clearing all history and downloading it again, others by installing a clean terminal, and there were also other suggestions too. Do a search and read those threads for more information.
Ohh, never know that before!
Thanks for answering.
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Why there's no history data?