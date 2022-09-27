SendNotification in MT5
What do you mean "but no such option seems to exists in MT5"?
It is right there in your screenshot — "Notifications from the trade server", as well as " Notifications from the local terminal", which you have correctly disabled in your options.
If you are receiving such notifications, then you are receiving it from another terminal connected the the same account. Given that you are using it on a VPS, check your own PC as well. Disable the options on all terminals that you use to connect that account.
What do you mean "but no such option seems to exists in MT5"?
It is right there in your screenshot — "Notifications from the trade server", as well as " Notifications from the local terminal", which you have correctly disabled in your options.
If you are receiving such notifications, then you are receiving it from another terminal connected the the same account. Given that you are using it on a VPS, check your own PC as well. Disable the options on all terminals that you use to connect that account.
where I say no such option exists, I mean using the same phrase, terminology. This is the only instance of MT5 logged into the account. This is why I am asking the question, it's unticked, yet I still receive notifications. I asked because I wasnt sure my understanding of the options shown in the screenshot is correct.
Can you show an example of the notification you receive?
Maybe it is an EA that is sending the notifications and not the trade server or terminal itself.
As a last resort, try setting both options on and saving it too see if the messages are different, and then disabling it again and saving it again, as an attempt to reset the values.
where I say no such option exists, I mean using the same phrase, terminology. This is the only instance of MT5 logged into the account. This is why I am asking the question, it's unticked, yet I still receive notifications. I asked because I wasnt sure my understanding of the options shown in the screenshot is correct.
RESOLVED -
I uninstalled MT5 where I was having the issue, including user data
I cleaned out all registry data for MT5
Re-installed MT5 and now it's okay.
thanks for all who replied
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Hi
I have my ow EA that uses the SendNotification function to send me messages that I want to receive, using MT5. I receive these okay. However, I also receive messages about trade transactions, which I do not want to receive (too many, too frequent etc)
I seem to remember back in MT4 you could switch the notifying of trade transactions off as a setting in Tools->Options->Notifications ("Notify of trade transactions" ?), but no such option seems to exists in MT5.
Anyone know if I'm missing something? have looked around on web. Can't figure it out. Here's what my Notification settings look like on my VPS, in MT5. Interesting that in that both Notify from local terminal and Notify from trade server being unticked and I'm still receiving messages, which doesn't make sense to me (I'd expect it to stop all messaging, yes I know Enable Push notifications are switched on.)
thanks