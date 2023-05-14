Disable trade notifications from server - is somewhere this option?
Adjust your Options (Ctrl-O) ...
Also read the following thread ... SendNotification in MT5
SendNotification in MT5
- 2022.09.19
- www.mql5.com
Hi I have my ow EA that uses the SendNotification function to send me messages that I want to receive, using MT5. I receive these okay...
Fernando Carreiro #:
Also read the following thread ... SendNotification in MT5
Also read the following thread ... SendNotification in MT5
thank you for your help :) now it works as expected :)
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Hey, I have created my own indicator for notifications I want to receive, but after I tested it and launched on mt5 I'm receiving all notifications regarding my trades, and as I see, there is no option to specify what notifications can be send.
I have read documentation and I have looked for some settings in MT5 but couldnt find any.
Can someone tell me is this possible to turn of some type of notification and just left this one from my indicator?
Regards